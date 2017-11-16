Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.16.17

Nov. 8

STONE’S THROW

6:30 p.m. — 2000 block of Siesta Drive

Property damage: A supervisor reported damage to a company vehicle. Sometime overnight, someone shattered the windows of a vehicle left in the back parking lot. An officer found a rock painted red, white and blue next to the vehicle. Another employee for the company said he talked to an unknown man last week who wanted to park in the lot after business hours. He said the man was angry when he left, but he didn't remember anything else about the encounter. Nobody else had any additional information about the damage.

Nov. 9

BURN NOTICE

12:06 p.m. — 500 block of South Orange Avenue

Property damage: A manager at a shop reported damage to the store’s sprinkler system. When the system came on, the water started to cause some flooding in the building. Staff discovered a two-foot section of PVC pipe on the south side of the business had been removed. The remaining ends were blackened and melted. The manager said she was not sure if the damage was from a community member upset at the business, or if it was related to some graffiti recently painted on both buildings the business owns. An officer examined the area where the pipe was burnt and determined it could not have been an accident. It appeared a focused flame, such as a torch, had been used to cause the damage. Nobody in the area had any additional information regarding the incident.

Nov. 10

OUT OF THE PARK

5 p.m. — 2600 block of Waldemere Street

Property damage: An employee at a park reported several instances of damage that occurred over the weekend. A wooden park bench had several graffiti markings on it. A silver trash can had been smashed to the point it was rendered useless. There were no witnesses to the incident. The employee said the park was in the process of obtaining new cameras.

Nov. 13

SIGNING DAY

1 p.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Misc. officer: A woman who co-owns a restaurant said her ownership partner has not paid his share of the bills. She hired a lawyer to help her resolve the matter, and the lawyer drafted a statement requiring the partner to pay the money he owes and withdraw his stake in the restaurant. The woman wanted help making the partner sign the form. The partner now lives in Venice. An officer said the dispute would likely have to be resolved in civil court. The officer suggested contacting Venice police for assistance.