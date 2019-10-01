Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.3.19

Sept. 28

PARTY FOUL

1:23 a.m., 3300 block of Bailey Street

Noise complaint: An anonymous caller reported loud music from the backyard of a neighboring property. An officer arrived at the property and could hear the noise from the street. The officer spoke to residents at the house and learned one of the residents was having a birthday party. The officer asked one of the residents to take the party inside and shut the doors and windows to keep outdoor noise to a minimum.

PIPE DOWN

5 p.m., 2100 block of Siesta Drive

Property damage: An employee at a tattoo shop noticed a pipe along the street was leaking water, so he turned the pipe off. When he went back into the business, he found the water was no longer running. An officer found two pipes in the area that appeared damaged. The tattoo shop employee said he noticed the leaking pipe after the driver of a pickup truck came into the store and asked for a set of jumper cables; the employee

told the driver the business

did not have any.

Sept. 29

CAST THE FIRST STONE

3:34 p.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Dispute: A man said he was enjoying the pool with his wife when a child started throwing rocks into the pool. The man said he wasn’t as upset with the child as he was with the adults who were watching the child. The man said he got into an argument with the adults. The child’s mother spoke to an officer and said the child was throwing rocks into the pool and going into the water to get them as a game to entertain himself. The mother was upset a stranger would lecture her son, and the child’s grandfather was upset at someone lecturing his daughter. Both parties separated after the officer arrived.

CHEESED OFF

4 p.m., 1100 block of North Tuttle Avenue

Dispute: A manager at a pizza restaurant said a customer came into the store and was rude. The manager said he tried to calm the customer down but was unsuccessful. The manager asked the customer to leave, but he refused. An officer spoke to the customer, who said he wanted to find out about specials on cheese pizzas. The customer said the manager was incompetent and did not know what the specials were. The customer denied the allegation he became belligerent and said he did not refuse to leave when asked to do so. During the investigation, the officer learned there were no specials on cheese pizzas. The customer agreed to leave the business.