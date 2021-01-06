Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.7.21

Dec. 31

STICK AND STONE

9:27 a.m. — 1800 block of 20th Street

Property damage: A woman said she was showing an apartment to a potential tenant when someone threw a small piece of concrete and a stick through the rear window. The woman did not see who threw it but heard them running behind the property. Officers were unable to gather any information about a potential suspect.

UNHAPPY NEW YEAR

10:31 p.m. — 1100 block of Four Seasons Circle

Noise complaint: An anonymous caller reported that fireworks had been going off in the area for several hours. An officer informed the caller that Florida law allows individuals to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Jan. 1

FUNNY MONEY

12:55 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Financial crime: The manager of a grocery store said a customer attempted to use a $100 bill to pay for items. The store immediately stopped the transaction when workers recognized the $100 bill as counterfeit. The customer left the store before an officer arrived.

Jan. 2

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE

4:07 p.m. — 300 block of South School Avenue

Dispute: A man reported he was arguing with the mother of his child because he bought the woman a new phone but had not given it to her. An officer spoke to the woman, who said the man was making outlandish comments about aliens and the CIA. The woman said she wanted the phone, so she could get separate transportation from him. After speaking to an officer, they agreed to go their separate ways.

Jan. 3

CHECKING OUT

1:24 a.m. — 5000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A hotel manager said he was making his rounds when a guest approached him and became verbally belligerent. The guest admitted she yelled at the manager because she thought he was making “smart comments” at her. The guest agreed to leave the hotel.

GHOSTED

9:24 a.m. — 4300 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A guest at a hotel disputed the manager’s decision not to return her deposit. The manager said the guest smoked in a nonsmoking room, but the guest denied smoking. While an officer was gathering information about the dispute, the guest left the area.