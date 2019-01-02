Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.3.19

Dec. 26

TAKING DOWN THE LIGHTS

7:45 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Property damage: An officer saw a city streetlight laying in the sidewalk. The officer determined a car hit the streetlight and knocked it over. The pole was completely off the base and resting against a building, partially blocking the sidewalk. The officer checked but found no reports of a hit-and-run or property damage in the area. The police contacted city staff, who said they would remove the damaged pole.

O, CHRISTMAS TREE

9:12 a.m. — 400 block of North Briggs Ave.

Property damage: The property manager at an apartment complex reported a palm tree on the site had fallen over. The manager said there were car parts belonging to a Hyundai next to the tree and what appeared to be tire tracks on the grass in front of the tree. The manager said she had seen the tree in good condition a day earlier. She estimated the cost of the tree at around $1,000. While the officer was on the scene, the manager saw a tenant’s Hyundai with front-end damage. The officer spoke to the tenant, who said he drove into the tree the previous night. He said he was not paying attention and texting when he hit the tree. He said the leasing office was closed and he was not able to notify anyone. The manager asked for a report for insurance purposes.

Dec. 27

BATHROOM BROUHAHA

4:05 a.m. — 600 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: An officer responded to a gas station convenience store after a man reported a dispute at that location. The officer spoke to the man, who said he got into an argument with another person after using the restroom. The man said someone might have hit him, but he was uninjured. He could not say who hit him. The man became uncooperative and walked away while the officer was trying to gather additional information.

SPECIAL ORDERS DO UPSET US

8:25 p.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: Staff members at a fast-food restaurant reported a disruptive customer they wanted removed from the property. As an officer entered the business, several staff members pointed to a man at the counter. A cashier, who was busy serving other customers, said the man was demanding free cheeseburgers and pounding on the countertop. The officer asked the man what the problem was, and he said there was a misunderstanding. He said he thought he paid for the cheeseburgers already. He left when the officer asked him to without any further problems.