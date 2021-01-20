Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.21.21

Jan. 14

POD PROBLEM

11 a.m. — 1000 block of North East Avenue

Property damage: A man said he noticed someone had sprayed graffiti on the side of a storage container on his property. The man said the vandalism must have occurred sometime within the past week. The man said he was renting the container from another company, but he was financially responsible for any damage. Employees at a nearby business said they have also had issues with graffiti recently. An officer spoke to a representative for the storage pod company, who said the customer would no longer be liable for any damages if they provided a police report regarding the incident.

DOOR SMASH

1:40 p.m. — 1600 block of Ken Thompson Parkway

Property damage: A woman said her car was parked in a lot when a door fell off a truck and dented her trunk. The man driving the trailer said he was backing it up in the parking lot when a door got stuck on a low-hanging tree, which ripped the door off the trailer.

SOUND OFF

5:52 p.m. — 5100 block of Winchester Drive

Dispute: A woman said a neighbor recently yelled at her about playing loud music and her dog barking. The woman said the neighbor plays music and exercises in her backyard frequently, and she understands that it is often bothersome to neighbors. The officer who responded to the woman’s complaint had previously received noise complaints about her property, and the woman had recently received a warning about violating the noise ordinance. The officer told the woman her neighbor had not committed any crime. The woman said she understood the city’s noise regulations and would not violate them in the future.

Jan. 15

WHERE’S WALLET?

9:07 p.m. — 700 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Misc. officer: A hotel guest said he was drinking at a bar and could not find his wallet after paying his tab. He said he suspected the bartender stole his wallet. An officer observed the guest was intoxicated. The officer asked the guest if he was sure the bartender took the wallet, to which the guest responded that he just lost his wallet. Officers were unable to locate the guest’s wallet in common areas or the guest’s room.