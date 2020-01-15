Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.16.20

Jan. 11

WINDSWEPT

11:03 a.m. — 1300 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A woman parked her car in the parking lot of a coffee shop. Her son opened a car door, and the wind swung the door open, which caused the door to strike the car next to them. The woman did not notice the door hitting the other car and went into the coffee shop. While inside, she was confronted by the family who owned the other car and informed her of the damage. The woman’s son admitted the door hit the car. The owner of the car demanded the woman’s information, which she gave to him. The owner refused to share his information with her.

LOCKED OUT

10 p.m. — 1400 block of Second Street

Dispute: A man accidentally locked himself out of his condominium and needed to get a key to get back inside. The man said he contacted the security at the building to try to get back into his place, but they refused to let him inside. An officer spoke to the security guard, who said the security company did not have access to keys to residences. A maintenance staff member working at the building said they would come within 30 minutes to let the man into his condo.

Jan. 12

OUT OF POCKET

7:10 a.m. — 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: An employee at a convenience store said she noticed a man walking around the business with his pockets full and placing merchandise into his pockets. When the employee asked what was in the subject’s pockets, he said it was items he purchased at other stores he had already been to. The man left the store shortly after without paying for any items. The employee said she did not know which items were in the man’s pockets, but she was confident there was store merchandise in them.

FENDER BENDER

9:40 a.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Property damage: A man parked his car at a public garage and went to get a cup of coffee. When he returned to his car about an hour later, he heard his car alarm going off and found a dent in the tailgate of the car’s hatch. The man believed someone either punched or elbowed his vehicle. The man said he had his car extensively detailed the previous day and was positive the dent was not there when he left his home that morning. No witnesses saw what caused the damage to the man’s car.