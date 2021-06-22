Cindy Burke and Jason McGuire

Wedding Announcement

Cindy Burke and Jason McGuire, who both reside in Siesta Key, Florida, were married on Saturday June 19, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Fr. Eric Scanlan presided. Immediately following the mass was the reception at the Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom in downtown Sarasota. The bride and groom hosted a “wedding week” which included a Thursday night sunset boat cruise for the wedding party, and a Friday day golf scramble for the men. The rehearsal dinner was held at Cafe Gabbianos on Siesta Key. After a 10 day honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Siesta Key, Florida.