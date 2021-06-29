Allegiant adds SRQ service to Washington's Dulles Airport

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is one of Allegiant Air’s two new Florida destinations from Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport.

The airline will launch the new service on Dec. 18, adding to its 24 destinations from SRQ, more than any other carrier at the airport. Washington service will begin from Jacksonville on Nov. 18. Minneapolis-St. Paul (Oct. 8) and Springfield-Branson, Missouri (Nov. 19) will begin flying from Punta Gorda.

"We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit – whether it's for a long overdue vacation, or to reconnect with family and friends," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning in a statement. "Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections."

Allegiant in a press statement said initial introductory fares would be as low as $39 each way.

Southwest Airlines flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Reagan National in Washington D.C. will begin Nov. 7, along with daily service to Dallas’ Love Field