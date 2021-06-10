Southwest Airlines adds New York, Washington for the fall

Flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Reagan National in Washington D.C. will begin Nov. 7, along with daily service to Dallas’ Love Field aboard Southwest Airlines, airport officials said today.

In a statement released by the airline, Southwest said the Washington flights will be offered once a day and New York flights will operate every day but Saturday.

Service from SRQ to Austin, Texas will begin during the fall and operate occasionally through the holiday season.

Southwest Airlines started service at Sarasota Bradenton, under the call letters SRQ, Feb. 14 with year-round service to four markets.

Beginning this week, Southwest began serving Denver and St. Louis from SRQ. In June 12, the airline will add Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Passenger traffic at SRQ totaled 294,165 passengers in April. The record broke the previous all-time record set in March, with 277,590 passengers, according to a statement. Compared to April 2020, the traffic for April 2021 was up 2,920%.