It stands to reason that a natural space such as Bicentennial Park would offer recycled plastic benches.

Walk in the Park: Bicentennial Park

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Careful. You might learn something by visiting Bicentennial Park.

Nature takes precedence in Bicentennial Park.

You can't walk a mile in Bicentennial Park (well, you could), but pathways lead through the space.

A butterfly garden, donated by the Longboat Key Garden Club.

A butterfly box.

Take a book, leave a book.

The Longboat Key Garden Club is responsible for lots of the trees and shrubs.

History!

The park was dedicated on July 4, 1976.

In the butterfly garden, a bench strikes a familiar pose.

Park benefactors include these 13 citizens.

Parking for Bicentennial Park is available at Town Hall.

A tour around the town's parks and public spaces.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

You probably drive past Bicentennial Park daily, and you might not have ever noticed it. 

Pedestrians and cyclists might miss it, too. 

To be sure, it's not a place to fly kite or close in on the 10,000th step of the day, but Bicentennial Park is an oasis of sorts in the middle of what can be a very busy corner of Longboat Key.

Situated just west of Town Hall at the corner of Bay Isles Road (not Parkway) and Gulf of Mexico Drive, the park, as the town's website says: "was established through the efforts of the Town’s Bicentennial of the Constitution Committee in cooperation with Arvida Corporation and was dedicated July 4, 1976.  In 1978 the property was deeded to the town by Arvida for open space credit."

Recycled plastic benches, donated by the Longboat Key Garden Club, add to the experience as does a butterfly garden. Native plantings liven up the space as does another free sharing library (they're elsewhere in town, too).

Pay a visit and let us know what you learned. You might be surprised.

 

 

