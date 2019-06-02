A Walk in the Park: Bayfront Park

Walk with us Over the next few weeks, the Longboat Observer will be stopping in at some of the spots that make the island special.

Longboat Key’s Bayfront Park has its quiet corners and tranquil spots, but activities are the name of the game here, from fun with the dog to kayaking, from basketball and shuffleboard to the island’s only open-to-the-public regulation pickleball court.

Reopened in 2017 after an extensive remodeling through a town-county cooperative effort, the park at 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive offers a lot of options for passive and active recreation. From a connected gulf beach to the fishing, kayaking and sightseeing opportunities of Sarasota Bay, Bayfront Park is a prime location for residents and visitors alike.

Open from 5 a.m to 11 p.m., sports fans should know that the court lights are not in operation during sea turtle nesting season, from May through October. Kayak tours launch from the park, and the town operates a kayak storage facility, open through an annual lottery, for about $360 annually.

Also, the town’s Recreation Center is home to dozens of seasonal events and classes.

The dog park offers enclosures for big dogs and little ones, and the park even offers a spot for recharging electric vehicles.