Electric car out of juice? Charge it up while you visit Bayfront Park.

A Walk in the Park: Bayfront Park

Kayak storage is available from the town on an annual-contract basis. A lottery is held each year to determine who is eligible for space.

Bayfront Park offers a kayak launch.

The enclosure for big dogs offers a few agility obstacles.

The dog park offers several amenities for four-legged visitors.

In addition to a regulation pickleball court, one of the park's two tennis courts is lined for pickleball. Roll-away nets complete the transformation.

Didn't bring a basketball? The town has you covered.

What Florida park would be complete without shuffle board?

A bayside pavilion.

The park can be educational as well as recreational.

A playground is often the place to be for the little ones.

A signalized crosswalk leads from the park's southern parking lot, across Gulf of Mexico Drive to a beach access point.

A courtesy sharing library allows park visitors to leave a book and borrow a book.

Longboat Key's Recreation Center conducts dozens of classes and events in season.

Rules are rules.

Bayfront Park overlooks Sarasota Bay just south of the Sarasota-Manatee county line on Longboat Key.

Bayfront Park's beach access is one of the town's most popular passages to the Gulf of Mexico. It's reached via a signalized crosswalk from Bayfront Park.

If activities are your thing, Bayfront Park on Longboat Key is the place to visit.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Longboat Key’s Bayfront Park has its quiet corners and tranquil spots, but activities are the name of the game here, from fun with the dog to kayaking, from basketball and shuffleboard to the island’s only open-to-the-public regulation pickleball court.

Reopened in 2017 after an extensive remodeling through a town-county cooperative effort, the park at 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive offers a lot of options for passive and active recreation. From a connected gulf beach to the fishing, kayaking and sightseeing opportunities of Sarasota Bay, Bayfront Park is a prime location for residents and visitors alike.

Open from 5 a.m to 11 p.m., sports fans should know that the court lights are not in operation during sea turtle nesting season, from  May through October. Kayak tours launch from the park, and the town operates a kayak storage facility, open through an annual lottery, for about $360 annually.

Also, the town’s Recreation Center is home to dozens of seasonal events and classes.

The dog park offers enclosures for big dogs and little ones, and the park even offers a spot for recharging electric vehicles.

 

 

