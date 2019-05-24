 Skip to main content
Overlook Park offers a tropical vibe.

A walk in the park: Quick Point Nature Preserve

Boardwalks connect sandy trails over the nature preserve's lagoons.

Mangroves are often thick, but trails are well-maintained.

Signs are very helpful both in Overlook Park and Quick Point Nature Preserve.

A walkway under the New Pass Bridge leads from parking at Overlook Park to the nature preserve.

Overlook Park's palms and turquoise waters make for a very Florida-like setting.

Rules are rules.

Welcome to Quick Point Nature Preserve.

Ospreys are a frequent visitor to the nature preserve.

This tidal lagoon was built as part of the nature preserve's remediation.

You're never far away from Gulf of Mexico Drive, but sometimes that's easy to forget.

This tidal lagoon is natural and attracts a wide range of wildlife.

Personal watercraft riders enjoy the shallow waters nearby.

If nature you seek, and can do without playgrounds, pavilions and bathrooms, Quick Point Nature Preserve on Longboat Key is your place.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Buzz Aldrin famously described the moon's surface in 1969 as 'magnificent desolation.'

While Quick Point Nature Preserve, and the adjoining Overlook Park, are anything but desolate, they are pretty magnificent. And, on a recent stop there, a visitor encountered exactly the same number of people encountered by Aldrin and Neil Armstrong on their Apollo 11 lunar-landing mission.

Pets are not allowed, but you'll probably see plenty of wildlife to make up for leaving the dog at home. The 34 acres of the nature preserve connects with a trail under the New Pass drawbridge to Longboat Key's Overlook Park, from which anglers often cast a line or a net. 

In the nature preserve, there are tidal pools — natural and created — that attract juvenile and mature fish and an array of birds. Ospreys are particularly well-represented. 

Mangroves, naturally, are everywhere. 

White, sandy beaches overlook New Pass, and there are plenty of sightseeing vantage points of Sarasota Bay and beyond.

 

