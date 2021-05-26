 Skip to main content
Father Fred Robinson passes the Good and Faithful Servant Award forward.

Sarasota Ministerial Association meets at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 |

Father Fred Robinson passes the Good and Faithful Servant Award forward.

Rev. Rod Myers passes the Good and Faithful Servant Award forward to Father Fausto Stampiglia, who was the 2021 winner.

Rev. Rod Myers passes the Good and Faithful Servant forward to Father Fausto Stampiglia, who was the 2021 winner.

Rev. Ken Blyth and Tom Pfaff

Rev. Ken Blyth and Tom Pfaff

Rachel Sesser and Rona Elias

Rachel Sesser and Rona Elias

About 60 people attended the luncheon.

About 60 people attended the luncheon.

Jim Minor and Joel Swallow

Jim Minor and Joel Swallow

Keena Cowsert an Virginia Goulet

Keena Cowsert an Virginia Goulet

Connie Marcus and Danielle Glayscher

Connie Marcus and Danielle Glayscher

Board members gave out orchids to honored guests throughout the meeting.

Board members gave out orchids to honored guests throughout the meeting.

Humberto Alvia with Jennifer and Jillian Carey

Humberto Alvia with Jennifer and Jillian Carey

Rev. Ken Blyth got the luncheon going by starting the line for food.

Rev. Ken Blyth got the luncheon going by starting the line for food.

Rabbi Howard Simon and Rona Simon

Rabbi Howard Simon and Rona Simon

Bette Zaret began welcoming special guests.

Bette Zaret began welcoming special guests.

The board went through a ceremonial election.

The board went through a ceremonial election.

The organization celebrated its 20th anniversary on May 26.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Several priests, a few rabbis and various ministers walked into St. Armands Key Lutheran Church on May 26 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Sarasota Ministerial Association. The group met for a luncheon to mark the occasion. 

The SMA, which used to be called the Downtown Churches and Ministries Organization, brought in about 60 members and community partners to the church on the Circle. Rev. Ken Blyth, who leads SAKLC, opened the luncheon and thanked everyone for coming. When the organization began in 2001, President and founder Tom Pfaff said there were 12 members. Today, about 90 ministries are represented in the group. 

As lunch wound down, Pfaff began the program. There was no need to elect any new members to the board of directors, so after Pfaff led a ceremonial swearing-in, the group moved to one of the big events of the afternoon — the Good and Faithful Servant Award. Given annually, it's an award that Pfaff said is given to a member who "multiplies the grace that God gives many times over."

This year, it was Father Fausto Stampiglia from St. Martha's Catholic Church. A longtime leader, Stampiglia was born in Rome and gradually found his way to Florida. He's ubiquitous in the community and respected for his willingness to be there for everybody, no matter how long they've known him, and always signs his letters with, "God loves you and so does Father Fausto." 

"Everybody knows him," congregant Sara Brinn said. "It's amazing." 

