Visitors sit at Bayfront Park for the fireworks.

Sarasota lights up with July 4 parade and fireworks show

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Edward and Catherine Stoll

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Maryann Grgic and Mayor Hagen Brody

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Visitors sit at Bayfront Park for the fireworks.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Mark Grabiec

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Twinkle and XXX play for the audience.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Matias, Thavey, Koa, Emilio and Juan Cordoba with Lana the dog.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Alicia Herrera plays along with the music.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Ross and Debbie Malone

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Jackson, Jordan and Kyndall Shinn

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Visitors sit at Bayfront Park for the fireworks.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Kyla Reed and Ayden Long

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Jace, Miaha, Kara and Mason Pasick

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Kowen Hartter climbs the rock wall.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Visitors line up to see the parade.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Theo and Lisa Maura

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Michael Cargil

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Jada Gibson

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the Fourth of July parade.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Sarasota Memorial Hospital join in on the Fourth of July parade.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Olivia and Jack Costa with Spider-Man

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Zayden Sleezer, Gianna Ulisanok and Zedric Sleezer

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Emma the dog

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Mayor Hagen Brody passes out flags to families.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Vice Mayor Eric Arroyo passes out flags.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

The crowd cheers on the parade.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Isabella Coiana and Abel Hernandez

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Jan Solomon

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun.

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

Angelly Boyce

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

The parade and fireworks show took place July 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota went big for the Fourth of July with a downtown festival, parade and fireworks spectacular at Bayfront Park.

Local families and visitors gathered at J.D. Hamel Park for an afternoon festival full of games, music and plenty of food. Hundreds of people then lined up and down Bayfront Drive to watch a patriotic parade that included city government figures,  Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff, veterans groups and more. The night concluded with a bright and dazzling fireworks show over the water at Bayfront Park. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

