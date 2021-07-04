Sarasota lights up with July 4 parade and fireworks show

Sarasota went big for the Fourth of July with a downtown festival, parade and fireworks spectacular at Bayfront Park.

Local families and visitors gathered at J.D. Hamel Park for an afternoon festival full of games, music and plenty of food. Hundreds of people then lined up and down Bayfront Drive to watch a patriotic parade that included city government figures, Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff, veterans groups and more. The night concluded with a bright and dazzling fireworks show over the water at Bayfront Park.