Siesta Key's firework show was back with a large bang as thousands gathered for the show July 4.

The show in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, so many beachgoers were eager for a professional show. The Siesta Key Beach show is put on by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and is free to the public.

Visitors set up large tents early in the morning in preparation for the 9 p.m. display. Many built sandcastles, swam or played games such as corn hole or football while waiting for the first burst.