The Robayo and Medina families show off their patriotic garb as they celebrate on the beach.

Thousands flock to Siesta Beach for July 4

Sunday, Jul. 4, 2021 |

The Robayo and Medina families show off their patriotic garb as they celebrate on the beach.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce puts on the show each year.

Tony Hammonds, a member of the Sand Monkeys sculpting team, arrived at the beach around 7 a.m. to make a sculpture.

Various colored fireworks lit up the sky along Siesta Beach.

Jackson Smith throws sand while his sister Eliza Smith plays in the water.

A variety of fireworks were set off during the show.

Bianca Faryna, 9, makes a "sandman."

Thousands of people gathered to watch the firework display.

The Shorder family travels from Ohio nearly every year for the Fourth of July.

A variety of fireworks were set off during the show.

Thousands of people flocked to the beach to watch the fireworks display.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce puts on the show each year.

New friends Eliza Smith and Emily Ulloa play in the sand together.

Various colored fireworks lit up the sky along Siesta Beach.

Sherlyn, Ronaldo and Raul Cornejo play in the sand before the display.

David and Nolan Brinn build a sandcastle together.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce puts on the show each year.

Luca Faryna, 6, perfects his "sandman."

Families, tourists and friends gathered along Siesta Key Beach to watch the annual firework show.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Siesta Key's firework show was back with a large bang as thousands gathered for the show July 4. 

The show in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, so many beachgoers were eager for a professional show. The Siesta Key Beach show is put on by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and is free to the public. 

Visitors set up large tents early in the morning in preparation for the 9 p.m. display. Many built sandcastles, swam or played games such as corn hole or football while waiting for the first burst. 

Related Stories

