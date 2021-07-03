 Skip to main content
Bradenton residents Brittany and Banks Gregory, 2, Tara residents Trudi and Mac Gregory, and Bradenton resident Colby Gregory smile after watching Banks take several trips down the inflatable slide in the Kids Zone.

Fireworks On the Lake back with a bang at Benderson Park

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Nathan Benderson Park's fireworks show began at 9:05 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes.

Greyhawk Landing's Anthony Esposito, 7, kicks a soccer ball as part of one of the games included in the Kids Zone. His favorite part of the night before the fireworks was the obstacle course.

Greenbrook's Adelynn Harris, 11, Greg Harris, Aubrey Harris, 14, Justin Harris, Aurora Harris, 4, Amelia Harris, 6, Amayah Hayden, Kelly Harris and Mary Harris buy flowers from Sweet B's Flower Truck.

Country Meadows residents Aaron Westrip, 8, Holly Westrip, Michael Westrip, 5, Elizabeth Westrip, 12, Charlie Westrip, 10, and Chuck Westrip ran the four-mile race. They also complete in triathlons.

Bradenton's Banks Gregory, 2, smiles after taking a tumble down an inflatable slide in the Kids Zone.

Nathan Benderson Park's fireworks show began at 9:05 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes.

Sarasota's Abriana Navarro, 4, plays with a sparkler just minutes before the fireworks show began.

Sarasota residents Shawn Drouin, Jeff Ealy and Andy Kish ran in the four-mile race. It was Ealy's 908th consecutive day of running.

Sarasota's Cassidy Bembaron, Serena Bembaron, 6, John Bembaron and Brianna Bembaron, 9, enjoy frozen treats. They almost went home during an hourlong downpour, but they were glad they stayed.

Sarasota's Jim Lynn and Tony Peverini toast each other after finishing the four-mile race. Besides running, they enjoyed the smell of cookout foods nearby.

Sarasota resident Riley Gallagher, 7, Venice resident Connor Croce, 7, Sarasota resident Cameron Gallagher, 2, and Bradenton resident Andre McCloud, 4, play with an inflatable drum set in the Kids Zone.

Sarasota's Logan Fonseca, Marissa Smith, Alex Smith, Sophia Smith, 8, Sasha Smith, 2, Graison Kilduff, 8, and Joshua Kilduff enjoy the enthusiastic atmosphere they found at Fireworks On the Lake.

Nathan Benderson Park's fireworks show began at 9:05 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes.

Sarasota's Ayden Latham, 12, and Denise Latham said this year's Fireworks On the Lake was "so much better" now that there were more people around to enjoy it with.

Sarasota's Rebecca Cantrell is visited by Anastasia Jones, 13, Alexis Jones and Piper Jones, 11, who are from Chesapeake, Virginia. Anastasia enjoyed seeing people celebrate together after a year of pandemic restrictions.

Bradenton resident Chauncey Leahy begins a game of Jenga. Besides the fireworks, his favorite part of the event was eating Chick-Fil-A.

Sarasota residents Savana Ruth, 4, Valerie Ruth, Lauren Shue, Vivian Vesely and April Ruth. Valerie Ruth and Vivian Vesely, who is Ruth's mother, were both born on the Fourth of July.

Nathan Benderson Park's fireworks show began at 9:05 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes.

Sarasota's Andy Kish held the American flag for the entire four-mile run, switching arms when one got tired. He finished the race in under 36 minutes.

Hazel Palmer, 1, Terry Palmer, Linda Palmer and Alyiah Palmer, 6 are from Apollo Beach. Terry and Linda said Fireworks On the Lake had a "family atmosphere" with fun activities for themselves and their grandchildren.

Nathan Benderson Park's fireworks show began at 9:05 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes.

Nathan Benderson Park's fireworks show began at 9:05 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes.

Nathan Benderson Park hosts full-blown Fourth of July celebration one year after pandemic-restricted event.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Greenbrook's Harris family was among a limited number of people who attended Fireworks On the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn't the same.

Mary Harris jokingly said it was much wetter this year than it was in 2020. More importantly, the event's typical festivities — live music, food, street vendors, the Kids Zone and more — returned July 3 after they were absent last year because of restrictions.

The Harrises were excited at the opportunity to support local businesses, buying batches of flowers from Sweet B's Flower Truck. Banks Gregory, the 2-year-old grandson of Tara's Trudi and Mac Gregory, spent much of the evening climbing up and tumbling down an inflatable slide in the Kids Zone.

"It's more fun to have that feeling of community this year," Greenbrook resident Amayah Hayden said.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

