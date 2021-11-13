Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch's Suncoast Food and Wine Fest returns

Lakewood Ranch's Kari Kushto and Julie Levato couldn't wait to taste various foods and wines during their first time attending the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Levato hoped her sampling would lead her to some new restaurant choices.

"I tend to go to the same places," Levato said.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch brought back the annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest to Premier Sports Campus Nov. 13 after not being able to have the festival last year due to the pandemic.

John Bodenburg, the media coordinator for the festival, said the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch limited the event to only 1,400 people to help people feel more comfortable.

"For us, it feels good (to have the festival again)," Bodenburg said. "This is a major event for us. All the money, every dime, goes to grants to give away to charitable organizations."

University Park Country Club's Joe Kulbako and his wife, Elaine Kulbako, have attended the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest for years.

"The food this year is probably better than ever," Joe Kulbako said.

Elaine Kulbako said the couple returns each year because of the friendly environment and good food and wine.