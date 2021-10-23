 Skip to main content
Alissa Silvers painted a 1920s creation.

Realtors glitz up for fashion show fundraiser

Maryellen Paterson, Alina Kirilenko and Natasha Selvaraj

Emma Johnson, Carissa Pelczynski and Amanda Rosenberg

Kim Robinson, Kim Peens, Kelly Cochrane and Terri Harrington

Melissa Scherk and Tara Miller

Christal Gentile and Tamara Schwartz

Chris McKee, Sue Tapia and Rachel Campise

Anna Kwasnik, Paula Switzer and Sarah Moore

Susan Retzkem, Jay Fahs and Lauren Kohl

This year's event benefitted the American Cancer Society.

JJ Williams and Nicole DeSantis

Selena Wiggins, Tony Fitzgerald and Valentina Kvamme

Laura Kelly and Laura Rode

Alyssa Simons, Jen Fiorca and Samantha Kingsley

Mary Ann Hartmann and Linda Dooley

Meagan West, Co-chairwoman Cindy Jaramillo, Julianna Burns and Debbie McHardy

2021 president Anita Lambert

Emma Johnson walks the runway.

Karen Medford and Kathy Collums walk the runway.

Peter Salefski works the crowd.

Emcee Barry Groom

American Cancer Society development manager Bethany Lynch

Ariana Gillooly

Lauren Nielsen

Brandy Coffey

The annual Women's Council of Realtors had its annual fashion show on Oct. 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Women's Council of Realtors committed to the Roaring '20s theme with its 27th annual fashion show at the Art Ovation hotel on Oct. 22. 

The group's members and supporters dressed up in 1920s looks for the annual fundraiser, which this year benefitted the American Cancer Society. 

After an hour of mingling, photos and shopping, guests sat down for lunch and to hear from 2021 president Anita Lambert,  co-chair Cindy Jaramillo and emcee Barry Grooms. 

Bethany Lynch, development manager with the American Cancer Society, addressed the crowd before having Emily Rhoads and Kelli Nolds speak about their experiences with the group.

A twist for this year's event featured police officers and firefighters dressed in old-fashioned attire from the Players Centre for Performing Arts walking down the runway. 

