Realtors glitz up for fashion show fundraiser

The Women's Council of Realtors committed to the Roaring '20s theme with its 27th annual fashion show at the Art Ovation hotel on Oct. 22.

The group's members and supporters dressed up in 1920s looks for the annual fundraiser, which this year benefitted the American Cancer Society.

After an hour of mingling, photos and shopping, guests sat down for lunch and to hear from 2021 president Anita Lambert, co-chair Cindy Jaramillo and emcee Barry Grooms.

Bethany Lynch, development manager with the American Cancer Society, addressed the crowd before having Emily Rhoads and Kelli Nolds speak about their experiences with the group.

A twist for this year's event featured police officers and firefighters dressed in old-fashioned attire from the Players Centre for Performing Arts walking down the runway.