Teresa Lee, Florida Winefest Board President Sandy Loevner and Honorary Chairman Chip Gaylor

Pique Nique returns with Florida Winefest & Auction

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Teresa Lee, Florida Winefest Board President Sandy Loevner and Honorary Chairman Chip Gaylor

Each table had a few bottles of sparkling water and champagne.

Guests were given a wine cork at their seat.

Kelly Hunt, Cathy Rustin and Jessie Judd

Hats were available to purchase.

Guests showed up in all kinds of hats, from chic to crazy.

Mary Mitchell, Marsha Roth and Lavonne Shediby

Kathy Deakins and Christine Pratley

Jessica Rogers, Sue Jacobson and New College of Florida Foundation Executive Director MaryAnne Young

Beth Barrett and Brenda Maraman

Eleni Marinucci and Lauren Glassman

Heather Dunhill sports her grandfather's top hat.

This vintage Chanel bag went to the raffle ticket winner.

Florida Winefest & Auction goes from April 5 through April 8.

Beth Roth and Lisa Budslick

Beth Roth, Elizabeth Melendez Fisher, Jules Mackie, Melissa Howard, Lisa Budslick, Karen White and Mimi Carlin

Gretchen Bauer, Jackie Massey and Jacqueline Morton

Mark and Lisa Mulone, Jeff Harris, Leanne Wrench and Kim O'Connor

Heidi Napolitano, Chef Paul Mattison and Nikki Logan Curran

Donna Koffman and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Elisabeth Waters and Inna Snyder

Toni Perren, Michelle Olivo and Penny DiGregorio

Billie Erwin, Trey Desenberg, Alexandria Christ and Nancy Laudando

Aimee Chouinard and Liebe Gamble

Marina Schmitt and Jen Douglas

Megan Heller, Courtney Rosenthal, Julie Anderson and Lucy Suits

Christine McMillan serves guests wine.

Erin Guzzo, Pam Schellenger and Renee Brady

Photo booth props were all about wine.

Tracey Thomas and Kim Cooper smile in the photo booth.

Chef Paul Mattison rings the dinner bell.

Honorary Chairman Chip Gaylor addresses the audience.

City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Erik Arroyo

Dominic Foppoli, Liam McCormick and Jack McKissock

Pique Nique Sur la Baie was held April 6 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Bayfront.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After a hiatus last year, Pique Nique is back again

Pique Nique Sur la Baie was hosted April 6 on the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. The beloved event is now part of the Florida Winefest & Auction, in partnership with New College of Florida.

Upon arrival, guests were given a glass to fill up with wine from participating wineries. In addition, champagne was also served during the cocktail reception. 

In traditional Pique Nique fashion, the lawn was dotted with bright colors and of course, hats and fascinators of all shapes and sizes. Although the fashion show didn't return, those involved say it will hopefully make its return next year. 

 

 

