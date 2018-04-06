Pique Nique returns with Florida Winefest & Auction

After a hiatus last year, Pique Nique is back again.

Pique Nique Sur la Baie was hosted April 6 on the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. The beloved event is now part of the Florida Winefest & Auction, in partnership with New College of Florida.

Upon arrival, guests were given a glass to fill up with wine from participating wineries. In addition, champagne was also served during the cocktail reception.

In traditional Pique Nique fashion, the lawn was dotted with bright colors and of course, hats and fascinators of all shapes and sizes. Although the fashion show didn't return, those involved say it will hopefully make its return next year.