Pique Nique makes a much-anticipated return

One of the black tie scene’s most beloved events, Pique Nique Sur La Baie, will return this spring thanks to a new partnership between Florida Winefest & Auction and New College of Florida.

The event, which was sponsored by the New College Foundation for 33 years, took a hiatus last year — much to the dismay of many scenesters. In 2018, Pique Nique will return on Friday, April 6 on the south lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.

Florida Winefest will now organize and manage Pique Nique, but New College remains a partner in the event and will assist in planning. Several past committee members and a past honorary chair will be involved in the event for a smooth transition, says Winefest President Sandy Loevner.

Loevner says the event will take the original Friday time slot for the Winefest’s Bayfront Showcase Lunch Tasting at 11 a.m. on April 6 behind Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, so that luncheon will move to the day prior with the same time and location.

Banquet on the Block, the Winefest’s annual Friday night event, will continue as planned at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Lemon Avenue.

“We know how much Pique Nique is beloved in the community, and we’re delighted to have this partnership with Florida Winefest,” said MaryAnne Young, executive director of the New College Foundation.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children. Florida Winefest will also will make a $10,000 scholarship donation to New College from the proceeds.