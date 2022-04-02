 Skip to main content
Jody Schneider, an art teacher at Fruitville Elementary, paints pet portraits as a business called Jody's Ruff Sketches.

Pet owners paws for weekend festival

Aimee Mongiovi, 11, sings for the event. She is a student at Music Compound.

The mascot of Doodycalls.com on the side of a company truck.

Lulu, an 11-year-old Lab mix, is an adoptee from Satchel's Last Resort. Lulu is owned by Heather Horst.

Maxine Miller of Sarasota K( Search and Rescue, with Piper, an Australian shepherd who recently retired.

Florida Skunk Rescue's mission is place domestically bred skunks in new homes.

Florida Skunk Rescue had some skunks on display in a play pen.

Faith Chaney with Nova, a Boston terrier.

Winston Day and Jenna Lightle with Nelly, a Great Dane.

Maven Heggan, 3 1/2, peers into a guinea pig's cage.

Dogs take center stage at Get Your Mutt Movin' dog walk and expo.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Dogs were the featured attraction at Saturday's Get Your Mutt Movin' dog walk and expo, but they certainly had plenty of company. 

Plenty of people, of course, took part in the event at Core SRQ on Euclid Avenue as did plenty of dogs — from shin-high to waist-high. But there were also skunks, courtesy of Florida Skunk Rescue, a hedgehog, a bird and a guinea pig. 

Beyond that, vendors in tents explained their roles, including a search-and-rescue organization, an artist who does pet portraits in acrylic paint and Satchel's Last Resort, which presented the event. Satchel's is a no-kill animal shelter that helps place dogs and cats that might not have anywhere else to go, because of behavioral or medical issues.

