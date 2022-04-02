Pet owners paws for weekend festival

Dogs were the featured attraction at Saturday's Get Your Mutt Movin' dog walk and expo, but they certainly had plenty of company.

Plenty of people, of course, took part in the event at Core SRQ on Euclid Avenue as did plenty of dogs — from shin-high to waist-high. But there were also skunks, courtesy of Florida Skunk Rescue, a hedgehog, a bird and a guinea pig.

Beyond that, vendors in tents explained their roles, including a search-and-rescue organization, an artist who does pet portraits in acrylic paint and Satchel's Last Resort, which presented the event. Satchel's is a no-kill animal shelter that helps place dogs and cats that might not have anywhere else to go, because of behavioral or medical issues.