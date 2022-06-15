Local businesses network and lunch at Cafe L'Europe

Cafe L’Europe was a mix of business and pleasure on June 15 as the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce held another successful Networking at Noon event. About 25 members networked over lunch in the back room of the restaurant.

The event was sponsored by Manatee Children’s Services. Krista Post, a chamber member and the development coordinator for MCS, offered her heartfelt thanks after MCS came up short on family sponsorships last Christmas.

“This group came together, I believe in 24 hours, gathered all the donations that we needed for those families. So thank you,” Post said.

Morgan Gerhart had a request on behalf of The Players Centre for Performing Arts. On July 11, the theater is going before the Sarasota City Commission to obtain a lease agreement on the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, which was built in 1938.

“Here you have a 92-year-old organization with a historic building. It’s a perfect match. It really puts two community tenants together,” Gerhart said. The Players is asking the community to write letters to the commissioners before July 11. “It would really make a difference that they know that we have community support.”

Becky Smith of Wagner Realty once opened for the headliner at McCurdy’s Comedy Club. That tidbit was revealed during the “tell us something interesting about yourself” portion. She also took over managing Wagner’s Longboat Key office in February. Smith has been running the Anna Maria office for more than 20 years.

Irina La Rose, the owner of Design 2000, reminded everyone to stop in Whitney Plaza on the third Friday of the month for Claws for a Cause. The Maine Line food truck serves up lobster rolls, and plaza business owners donate 10% of their proceeds to charity.

RE/Max’s Andrew Vac emceed the event. While remaining completely professional, he also made sure things didn’t get too serious. When Cafe L’Europe owner Amanda Horne was discussing a summer dinner and wine special, she asked, “What’s a meal without wine?” Vac chimed in, “Breakfast!”