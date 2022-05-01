A home in Lakehouse Cove at Waterside topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Parker Turner IV, trustee, and Victoria Branch Turner, of Sarasota, sold the home at 764 Crosswind Ave. to Stephen and JeanMarie Barnish, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,357,700 in 2018.

Country Club East

James Frost and Jorge Morales, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15905 Kendleshire Terrace to Michael and Jayne Nolan, of Bradenton, for $1.95 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,037 square feet of living area. It sold for $834,000 in 2020.

Judith Annette Lacy, of Park City, Utah, sold her home at 15708 Castle Park Terrace to Lisa Gardner Powers and Adam Thomas Powers, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,662,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,217 square feet of living area.

Marlow

Bruce Chasser and Susan Stewart sold their home at 7215 Marlow Place to Myra Hart and William Hart Jr., trustees, of Kailua, Hawaii, for $1.55 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,803 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.22 million in 2021.

Mallory Park

Brandon Michael Daniels and Tara Daniels sold their home at 12215 Portsmouth Terrace to Daniel Robert Everingham and Margaret Everingham, of Bradenton, for $1,305,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $691,100 in 2019.

Riverdale

John and Rebecca Wick, trustees, of Carmel, Indiana, sold the home at 4501 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Gregory and Lisa Kuypers, of Bradenton, for $1.3 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Michael and Buffy Delisi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13229 Brown Thrasher Pike to William and Donna Barcza, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.25 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,891 square feet of living area. It sold for $423,500 in 2005.

Anna Grieco and Andrew Treen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 15664 Lemon Fish Drive to Gregg and Linda Lloyd, of Lakewood Ranch, for $635,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2020.

Kurtis Kenyon sold his home at 6384 Golden Eye Glen to Karen Gorden-Sluman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $530,600. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,000 in 2018.

Lakewood National

Blain and Karen Tiffany, of Centerville, Ohio, sold their home at 5647 Mulligan Way to Vaughan Channing Graves and Leslie Pamela Graves, of Philadelphia, for $1.2 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,587 square feet of living area. It sold for $711,500 in 2021.

Pomello Park

Thomas and Donna Hovanec, of Bradenton, sold their home at 18920 63rd Ave. E. to Jetta and James Wilder, of Palestine, Texas, for $1.2 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,218 square feet of living area.

Country Club

George and Debra Behrens, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7210 Lake Forest Glen to James and Susan McDonald, of Scarborough, Maine, for $1.1 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2007.

Michael Gautier, of Nokomis, sold his home at 13962 Siena Loop to Ian Runnalls and Renee Uyen Runnalls, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,085,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,700 in March.

Theodore Harold Spitzmiller II and Donna Lee Spitzmiller, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, sold their home at 6551 Oakland Hills Drive to SPE #210 LLC for $725,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2021.

Lorraine and Kenneth Mondulick, trustees, sold the home at 6607 Oakland Hills Drive to David Martocci and Dianna Limozinere, of Oceanport, New Jersey, for $700,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Richard and Patricia Hector sold their home at 9911 Old Hyde Park Place to Thomas and Cynthia Kerestes, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,191 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2004.

David Ambrose and Barbara Fox sold their home at 9308 Firethorn Place to Chad and Kristen Hodges, of Bradenton, for $970,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,009 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2014.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Timothy and Diane Crowley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8239 Snowy Egret Place to Daryl Lee Jacobson and Ivona Jacobson, of Bradenton, for $1.01 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $346,000 in 2012.

Central Park

Brian and Tania Carroll, of Gilbert, Arizona, sold their home at 4615 Balboa Park Loop to John and Lillian Wilkins, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey, for $967,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,178 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2019.

Yeon Yu, of Buford, Georgia, sold her home at 12284 Longview Lake Circle to Chris Olszewski, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,877 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,800 in 2014.

Savanna

Dennis and Susan Kowalski, of Parrish, sold their home at 13721 Saw Palm Creek Trail to Tyler and Shauna Casey, of Bradenton, for $953,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,946 square feet of living area. It sold for $492,100 in 2017.

Jaclyn Riccobono and Brian Smolka, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14311 Flat Woods Terrace to Thomas and Abby Olsen, of Bradenton, for $949,000. Built in 2019, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,899 square feet of living area. It sold for $458,800 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

Edward and Elyse Serra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10414 Eastwood Drive to Christopher Hall Morrison and Marie Gabrielle Morrison, of Indianapolis, for $850,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2017.

University Park

Priscilla Gratton, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7008 Lennox Place to Richard Abbott, of Trumbull, Connecticut, for $845,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,000 in 2012.

Leonard and Ruth Shafer, trustees, of Lady Lake, sold the home at 6520 Virginia Crossing to Christopher Gordon, of University Park, for $831,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,242 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2002.

Mote Ranch

Claude and Nancy Nash, of Ocean City, Maryland, sold their home at 7010 Remington Court to Bradley and Janet Lynn Dunlap, of University, Park, for $840,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2010.

Greyhawk Landing West

Robert Michael Horton, of Palmetto, sold the home at 527 Honeyflower Loop to Marcus and Emmanuella Williams, of Wheaton, Illinois, for $810,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2017.

Shannon Mara Cucci and Patrick Michael Cucci II, of Bradenton, sold their home at 728 Rosemary Circle to Karen Perkey and Thomas Bramlage, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,400 in 2016.

Water Oak

Dale and Lee Anne Pratt, of Parrish, sold their home at 6607 63rd Terrace E. to Michael and Maryann Lally, of Bradenton, for $810,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,307 square feet of living area.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Ann Blitz Shlenker and Michael and Samantha Shwartz, trustees, of Grenada, Mississippi, sold the home at 8310 Planters Knoll Terrace to Sandeep and Divya Mahajan, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2005.

Greyhawk Landing

Jonathan Gyure, of Bradenton, and Adrienne Gyure, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 329 Blackbird Court to Andrew Treen and Anna Grieco, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,701 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2012S.

Brookside Estates

Steven and Stephanie Marshall, of Palmetto, sold their home at 855 129th St. N.E. to Christopher Orville and Renee Dingle, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,118 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,500 in 2020.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Michael and Christine Bakken, trustees, of Aurora, Illinois, sold the home at 5206 Inverness Drive to Richard and Cynthia Darrell, of Austin, Texas, for $717,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,788 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2006.

Clubside at Country Club East

Donald Parella, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 1-C condominium at 7560 Divot Loop to Michael Malone, of Raleigh, North Carolina, for $711,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,500 in 2016.

Edgewater

Mary Zeller and Margaret Zeller, of Newbury, Ohio, sold their home at 8305 Idlewood Court to Paul Saitta, of Lakewood Ranch, for $655,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2005.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Alexandra Suzanne Fugate and Justin David Spotts, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 3912 condominium at 17825 Gawthrop Drive to Iris Klicic, of Chicago, for $650,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2020.

Mill Creek

MOD TECH HOMES LLC sold the home at 103 133rd St. E. to Anh Huynh, Phuong Huynh and Victoria Thuy Quan, of Ontario, Canada, $650,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2021.

Paul David Shirey and Gloria Jean Shirey, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13628 Second Ave. E. to Justin and Meriem Richardson, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area.

Peridia

William and Judith Harvey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4912 Kilty Court E. to Loreto Fraioli and Diane Schoenacher, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 1996.

Joel Match, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4037 Pro Am Ave. E.to Harold and Teresa Flowers, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,413 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 1987.

Tara

Blake and Kimberly Towe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6803 Pleasant Hill Road to Stephen and Kimberly Munger, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,000 in 2020.

Matthew and Jennifer Giresi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6515 Turners Gap Road to Robert and Helene Johnson, of Ashburn, Virginia, for $602,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,079 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,000 in 2018.

Michael Graber and Elisa Abigail Graber, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6738 Peach Tree Creek Road to Ian and Sandra Hart, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2018.

Arbor Reserve

Bradley and Gina Nickel sold their home at 5820 Westhaven Cove to Jason and Corinne Ross, of Bradenton, for $615,500. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Michael Bauer and Mary Catherine Bauer and Richard Terzo, of Palatine, Illinois, sold their home at 9043 Willowbrook Circle to Wendell Leinweber and Maria Clementina Leinweber, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2010.

Wayne and Emily Rowe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8680 Stone Harbour Loop to Holger de Buhr and Clare Lovelace de Buhr, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,994 square feet of living area. It sold for $224,600 in 2012.

Palm West

Gloria Barrere, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8444 Palm Lakes Court to Mark Daniel Feasel and Bobby Jean Feasel, of Sarasota, for $601,100. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,955 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,500 in 2016.

Lake Vista Residences

Barry and Doris Blount, of Houston, sold their Unit F-401 condominium at 7604 Lake Vista Court to Michael Anthony Williams and Carole Ann Williams, of Leesburg, Virginia, for $575,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,500 in 2020.

Woodbrook

Kenneth and Marlene McCombs, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 4733 Silvermoss Drive to Jose and Maria Rodriguez, of N. Bergen, New Jersey, for $550,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,200 in 2013.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Matthew Scott Edwards, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 2123 condominium at 5684 Palmer Circle to Patti Markiewicz and Trisha Vallone, of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2021.

Jeffrey Martin McGuire and April Lynn McGuire, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1413 condominium at 5604 Palmer Circle to Richard Fembleaux and Dianna Henderson, of Morristown, New Jersey, for $490,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2020.

Fairway Six

Krisztian Kozma, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5604 Doral Drive to Barbara Curry James, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2021.

David Ingram, of Covington, Indiana, sold his home at 5821 Merion Way to Charles Kaufman, of Sarasota, for $447,500. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Kuntal Banerjee and Sonia Saha sold their home at 118 Tierra Verde Way to Kurtis Kenyon, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $311,000 in 2019.

Matthew and Kelsie Favero, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15864 High Bell Place to David Louis Ferrato Jr. and Holly Marie Ferrato, of Bradenton, for $431,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Eagle Trace

John Michael Episcopo III and Trudy Jane Epsicopo sold their home at 12327 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Donald and Margaret Setterlof, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,400 in 2016.

Lisa Ellerhorst, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1955 Crystal Lake Trail to Joan Schaller, trustee, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,700 in 2016.



Country Oaks

Joan Donohue, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5005 82nd Way E. to Emiliya Shklyar, of Osprey, for $505,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,935 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1987.

Rolling Acres

Michael McEvoy, trustee, of Parrish, sold the home at 2203 162nd St. E. to David Weaver and Amberleigh Wolf, of Bradenton, for $504,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,586 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,000 in 1994.

Braden Crossings

Stanislaw and Krystyna Dziadkowiec, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4619 56th Terrace E. to David and Sandra Hildebrand, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,968 square feet of living area. It sold for $137,100 in 1997.

Sabal Harbour

Troy and Aimee Galvin, of Murphy, North Carolina, sold their home at 4845 Sabal Harbour Drive to Opendoor Property Trust I for $485,700. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 2018.

Creekwood

Mark Wells, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4606 72nd Court E. to Daniel Virkus, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,000 in 2018.

Gregory Thorstad and Annely Armstrong-Thorstad, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7113 52nd Drive E. to Bertram and Loretta Sadis, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2019.

Braden River Lakes

Mark Jolly, Terra Ceia, sold his home at 604 49th St. E. to LPF BLVD TAMPA LLC for $460,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,334 square feet of living area. It sold for $136,200 in 2014.

Roam Properties LLC sold the home at 4823 14th Ave. E. to LPF BLVD TAMPA LLC for $449,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,000 in 2020.

Braden Forest Properties LLC sold the home at 4830 Ninth Ave. E. to LPF BLVD TAMPA LLC for $448,500. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,000 in 2016.

Mark and Rhonda Jolly, of Terra Ceia, sold their home at 611 50th St. E. to LPF BLVD TAMPA LLC for $439,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2014.

Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch

Linda Robin Costello and Richard Costello, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 8437 Miramar Way to Jill Walsh, of Jupiter, for $450,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2020.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Mark and Lauri Liddell, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 424 condominium at 1010 Tidewater Shores Loop to Patricia and John Marchlowska, of Castle Pines, Colorado, for $450,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,000 in 2019.

Harmony

Jessica Alexandra Barrero Bustamante, Jose German Barrero Quintero and Martha Rocio Bustamante Manchola, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12113 Trailhead Drive to USCMF SN FLORIDA A LLC for $445,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,600 in 2018.

Lonnie and Kathleen Wright, trustees, of St. Johns, sold the home at 12170 Trailhead Drive to Subodh Girdhar and Akash Oza, of Bradenton, for $437,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,679 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,300 in 2017.

Greenfield Plantation

Sherrie Miles, Traci Miles-Hendrix, Tonya Teixeira Lori Soracco and Leslie Abbott, of Loxahatchee, sold their home at 1438 Millbrook Circle to Toni and Henry Billington, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,400 in 1999.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Nicholas Freeman and William Freeman, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 132 condominium at 16706 Vardon Terrace to StingOC LLC for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,800 in 2018.

Alexandra Jeanne Nickolai, of Scottsdale, Arizona, sold her Unit 822 condominium at 17510 Gawthrop Drive to AJ & AY Vacations LLC for $434,900. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2019.

Cozzi Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 145 condominium at 16706 Vardon Terrace to Anne-Marie Megela, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, for $427,900. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $191,000 in 2017.

Charles Carmello LaMattina and Susan LaMattina sold their Unit 728 condominium at 17118 Vardon Terrace to Charles and MaryKay Moore, of Aurora, Ohio, for $425,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2021.

Mad Capital Investments II sold the Unit 524 condominium at 17006 Vardon Terrace to Gary and April Price, of Clinton Township, Michigan, for $425,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,000 in 2019.

Edwin and Letha Musick, of Beckley, West Virginia, sold their Unit 622 condominium at 17108 Vardon Terrace to Iris Klicic, of Chicago, for $419,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2020.

Lakewood National

Churchill Investments & Consulting LLC sold the Unit 115 condominium at 16706 Vardon Terrace to Macdrew Properties LLC for $430,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2018.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Robert Sutton, of Hartland, Wisconsin, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 6422 Moorings Point Circle to William and Anne Monroe, of Chicago, for $430,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2009.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Luis and Ines Tabares, of Bradenton, sold their home at 218 Beacon Harbour Loop ­to Jean Martinez, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,700 in 2005.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Deborah Lynn Haley, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, sold her Unit V66 condominium at 6994 W. Country Club Drive N. to Theresa and Thomas Paradis, of Eagle Lake, Maine, for $400,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $274,900 in 2019.