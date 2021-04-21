Just another Nite at the Ranch

A week after moving into the Palisades at Lakewood Ranch, Jordan and Christine Meissner needed to find a way to socialize with some of their neighbors.

Enter Ranch Nite at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The Meissners said the weather, scenery and food provided the perfect opportunity for them to have a good time and meet other people.

They weren't the only ones. From tenured residents to Lakewood Ranch newbies, those who attended Ranch Nite on April 14 enjoyed food, games, drinks and more.

Arbor Grande resident Ashley McCall had been to Ranch Nite a few times before. For her, the highlight is always the food trucks. So when her cousin, Stephanie Burket, came to visit from South Carolina, she knew exactly where they could go to have a good time.

They had a hard time deciding which food truck to visit this time around, but McCall said her favorites in the past were a Hawaiian barbecue truck and a brick oven pizza truck.