Just another Nite at the Ranch

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch resident Liam Chana is almost 2 years old. He enjoyed running around and throwing a Frisbee.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Christine Meissner, Pierce Meissner, 2, and Jordan Meissner moved into the Palisades a week before Ranch Nite. They figured the event would give them an opportunity to socialize for the first time in their new community.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Greenbrook resident Maverick Chafin, 4, prepares to catch a football. He said his favorite sport is soccer because he loves to kick the ball and score a lot of goals.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch resident Ivana Zelnick heard about Ranch Nite through Instagram and decided to come for the food trucks. She settled on loaded mac and cheese from Mouthole Barbecue.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Country Club West residents Mollie and Marty Saia first became interested in cornhole after watching the Ranch Nite Cornhole league. Now, they play regularly.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Greenbrook resident Elena Viteri, 13, throws a football to her brother, Alex Viteri. Elena said she loves sports, especially softball, where she enjoys playing every position on the field.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Arbor Grande resident Ashley McCall and her son, Max McCall, who is nearly 1 year old, hosted Ashley's cousin, Stephanie Burket, from South Carolina.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch resident Emily Chana, 6, chases down a Frisbee thrown by her friend, 6-year-old Harley Hendrix. Hendrix was proud of his ability to throw the Frisbee far, more than 100 feet on several occasions.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch residents Eyal and Kayla Ohana enjoyed walking around in the beautiful weather, and Kayla tried a cotton candy/blue raspberry shave ice from the Tropical Shaved Kona Ice truck.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Greenbrook resident Alex Viteri, 10, looks for a receiver to throw to at Ranch Nite.

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Ted Camphouse, Kelly Pleasant, Alyce Camphouse, Polly Cason, Carrie Almond and Eric Olson are part of a social group at Grace Community Church. The group has also done sunsets at Lido Beach and bike rides at Robinson Preserve.

Tenured residents and Lakewood Ranch newbies enjoyed the food, games and company provided by Ranch Nite.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

A week after moving into the Palisades at Lakewood Ranch, Jordan and Christine Meissner needed to find a way to socialize with some of their neighbors.

Enter Ranch Nite at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The Meissners said the weather, scenery and food provided the perfect opportunity for them to have a good time and meet other people.

They weren't the only ones. From tenured residents to Lakewood Ranch newbies, those who attended Ranch Nite on April 14 enjoyed food, games, drinks and more.

Arbor Grande resident Ashley McCall had been to Ranch Nite a few times before. For her, the highlight is always the food trucks. So when her cousin, Stephanie Burket, came to visit from South Carolina, she knew exactly where they could go to have a good time.

They had a hard time deciding which food truck to visit this time around, but McCall said her favorites in the past were a Hawaiian barbecue truck and a brick oven pizza truck.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

