A home in Esplanade tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Janet Jones, trustees, sold the home at 5015 Tivoli Run to Barbara and Michael McDaniel, of Bradenton, for $1,375,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,927 square feet of living area. It sold for $594,200 in 2015.

Stanhope Gate

Ruediger Martin Graaf and Helga Graaf sold their home at 7032 Stanhope Place to Marsha Katz Eisenberg, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in 2016.

Theodore Alesczyk and Shirley Alesczyk, trustees, of University Park, sold the home at 7020 Stanhope Place to Carolyn Lorence-Zimmer, trustee, of University Park, for $1.2 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2007.

River Club South

Mark North and Elizabeth Brown-North, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6922 Riversedge St. Circle to Willard and Jenny Phillips, of Bradenton, for $975,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,287 square feet of living area.

Shoreview at Lakewood Ranch

Eric Reedy and Sandra Denise Reedy, of Seymour, Indiana, sold their home at 815 Anguilla Path to John Henry, trustee, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,974 square feet of living area. It sold for $586,200 in 2019.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Edward and Mary Ross, trustee, of Bentonville, Arkansas, sold the home at 16614 Second Ave. E. to Richard Sutter, of Bradenton, for $949,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $516,600 in 2017.

Central Park

Salvatore and Patricia Parrino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4708 Tilden Park Court to David and Chelsi Svac, of Lakewood Ranch, for $869,900. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2020.

Daniel and Marsha Burton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4816 Central Park Blvd. to Brody and Devynne Cone, of Liberty Lake, Washington, for $570,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,283 square feet of living area. It sold for $358,000 in 2021.

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 11427 Piedmont Park Crossing to LPF BLVD Tampa LLC for $470,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It sold for $489,500 in July.

Del Webb

Alan DePeters, trustee, and Mary DePeters, of Bradenton, sold the home at 16917 Pelham Place to Robert Ommen and Claudia Ommen, trustees, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $591,000 in 2021.

Anthony David Wood, of Bradenton, sold his home at 16611 Blackwater Terrace to Martin Thomas Weckerle and Amba Balu, of Katy, Texas, for $775,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,902 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2018.

David Murphy and Barbara Wood Murphy sold their home at 16618 Blackwater Terrace to Jeffrey and Sandra Zych, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,300 in 2018.

Heritage Harbour

David Randall and Gina Harris, of Bradenton, sold their home at 308 Whispering Palms Lane to Mark and Lizanne Torie, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, for $837,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2020.



Offerpad (SPVBorrower1) LLC sold the home at 415 Grand Preserve Cove to Robert and Barbara Carr, of Bradenton, for $780,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,500 in June.

Riverdale Revised

David Gile and Mine Turhan Gile sold their home at 4527 Barracuda Drive to Jeremy Wade, of Bradenton, for $836,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $486,000 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Feliks Bogucki and Larysa Levytska, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11812 Soft Rush Terrace to Jordann and Zachary Glynn, of Lakewood Ranch, for $810,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,000 in 2015.

Megan Heckman, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, sold the home at 6618 Meandering Way to Robert Kennedy Hollway Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Jobe Hollway, of Lakewood Ranch, for $639,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $364,500 in 2020.

SRP Sub LLC sold the home at 6614 Buttonbush Court to Richard and Victoria Lange, of Lakewood Ranch, for $523,200. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,863 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2004.

Arbor Grande

Dana Carol Bettge sold her home at 11917 Perennial Place to Andrew David Leckie and Lynda Marecic, of Bradenton, for $785,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2019.

Tidewater Preserve

James and Kathy McQuarrie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5057 Lake Overlook Ave. to Robert and Christie Mazurek, of Bradenton, for $785,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2020.

The East Woods

Raymond Joseph Walters and Rhianna Michelle Walters, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3005 69th St. E. to Francisco Pereira, of Bradenton, for $765,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,992 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Serenity Creek

Doug and Katherine Pettitt, of Parrish, sold their home at 13042 Bliss Loop to Dzenis and Dragana Softic, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,033 square feet of living area. It sold for $411,900 in 2018.

Savanna

Peter and Crystal Lukas sold their home at 14021 Florida Rosemary Drive to Susan Magner, trustee, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $381,200 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Lydia Plunkett and Charla Hawthorne, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, sold their home at 6670 Coopers Hawk Court to Kurtis Bedolla and Yvonne Bedolla, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $713,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $426,000 in 2020.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

James and Ann Wolcott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7754 Camden Harbour Drive to Ronnie John Riedell and Lisa Anne Riedell, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $463,800 in 2004.

Matthew Capps, of Roswell, Georgia, sold his home at 8206 Summer Greens Terrace to Timothy and Marygrace Sherry, of Lancaster, New York, for $360,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,900 in 2006.

Harmony

Steven and Julie Meislahn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5315 Bentgrass Way to Samuel and Alyssa Miller, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2020.

Karen Lee Boland, of The Villages, sold her home at 5321 Bentgrass Way to William and Susan page, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,903 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,600 in 2015.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Richard and Rita Battaglia, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 2211 condominium at 5931 Wake Forest Run to William Clark Swan and Laurie Ann Swan, of Ontario, Canada, for $650,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $303,000 in 2019.

Larry Dale Langdon and Rebecca Ann Langdon, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 3121 condominium at 17617 Gawthrop Drive to JMTD LLC for $615,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2020.

Cypress Creek Estates

Builders Lots LLC, trustee, sold the home at 6193 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E. to LBK Design Build LLC for $610,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2021.

Creekwood

Francisco Pereira and Silvia De Sousa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5112 73rd St. E. to Michael Alberstadt and Paula Fulton, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,854 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2019.

Kevin and Tina Stancil, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7146 46th Ave. Circle E. to Nicolas Eugene Depastino, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,774 square feet of living area.

Mark Alan Glassburn and Christine Glassburn sold their home at 4909 72nd Court E. to Doris and John Dowdy, of Bradenton, for $397,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,854 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,200 in 1995.

Del Tierra

Eric and Carrie Harter, of Parish, sold their home at 15637 Trinity Fall Way to Scott and Marcie Sigrist, of Bradenton, for $561,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,366 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,500 in 2016.

Tim Trinh and Yen Thuy Le, of Bradenton, sold their home at 137 Tierra Verde Way to SN Florida II LLC for $425,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Indigo

Rafael Enrique Velez and Kanlaya Konghakhot, of Snellville, Georgia, sold their home at 2956 Sky Blue Cove to Bradley and Lori Willy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $560,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $377,400 in 2021.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Purchasing Fund 2020-1 LLC sold the Unit 6204 condominium at 6806 Grand Estuary Trail to Michelle Gomez-Raney and Roger Raney, of Bradenton, for $540,100. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in August.

Rosedale Addition

Roger Raney and Michelle Gomez-Raney, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4689 Royal Dornoch Circle to Edward Etimar Gilbert and Beverly Hodes Gilbert, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,862 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Fairfax

REB HOLDINGS LLC sold the home at 4522 Dover St. Circle E. to Matt Benson Molinary and Robert Alan Molinary, of Bradenton, for $528,900. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2016.

Chaparral

Raymond Bond, trustee, of Winter Haven, sold the home at 6851 Wagon Wheel Circle to Janice Fleury and Larry Hipp, of Sarasota, for $492,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,043 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,200 in 1999.

Kyle Matthew Kanary and Mary Helen Kanary, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6809 Winslow St. to SN Florida II LLC for $470,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,900 in 2014.

Gates Creek

Lori Abram and Frederick Patton Abram, of Murphy, North Carolina, sold their home at 315 111th St. E. to Camille Markham, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2012.

Hidden Meadows

Lorraine Rodgers, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6519 28th Ave. E. to Victor’s Tile LLC for $450,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,508 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2013.

Riverdale

Anne and Johnny Eubanks, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4215 First Ave. E. to Alida Trujillo and Nicholas Florio, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,475 square feet of living area.

Veranda at Rivers Strand

Kevin Walker, of N. Venice, sold his Unit 1411 condominium at 7305 River Hammock Drive to Rale Jeffrey Markovic and Lori Markovic, of Cincinnati, for $410,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,000 in 2020.

Summerfield Village Cypress Banks

Simon and Tracey Warner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11271 Beebalm Circle to Hector Diaz and Tabitha Mast, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2005.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Steven and Jamie Miccuci sold their Unit 215 condominium at 910 Tidewater Shores Loop to William and Rebecca Pivirotto, of Dublin, Ohio, for $400,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2020.

Orchid Cove

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the Unit 4-201 condominium at 7620 Marsh Orchid Circle to Amanda Milstead, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,800 in June.

Tara

Long Nguyen, of Gulfport, sold his home at 7039 Owls Nest Terrace to Frederick and Rosanna DeMarco, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2007.

Sabal Bay

Michael Paul Witek and Dolores Xenakis, of Clearwater, sold their Unit 3-8 condominium at 7260 83rd Drive E. to Opendoor Property Trust 1 for $306,200. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It sold for $204,500 in 2020.