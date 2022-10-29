Dog lovers play up costumes in Sarasota's 14th annual Dog-O-Ween

The Sarasota Farmers Market went to the dogs over the weekend when dozens of costumed owners walked with their costumed pets during a Halloween contest for a good cause.

The 14th annual Dog-O-Ween attracted people in colorful costumes with their pets alongside to downtown Sarasota on Oct. 29. Owners arrived early and mingled with other pet lovers before walking together to the competition's judging area. Money raised at the event benefited the Donte's Den Foundation adoption programs.

Out and About Sarasota's Tyler Butler served as host for the morning and asked pet owners to walk their costumed contestants down the runway. Some pups wore bad dog jail uniforms while others donned bat wings and flower designs.

Mayor Erik Arroyo, Donte's Den Foundation president Marsha Panuce and ABC-7's Bob Harrigan served as this year's judges and carefully studied each dog as they stopped on the runway.

The winner, ultimately, was Winston the dog with his owner Donna Bridge.

This was actually the second year that the pair won the Halloween competition. It was also the second time Bridge, a Tampa resident, made the drive to participate.

"The competition is outside, it's well-attended and it raises funds for a great cause," Bridge said. "Winston is very forgiving, he'll do whatever (costume)."

Winston was a representative of the Jamaican bobsled team, made famous in the 1993 film 'Cool Runnings. To complete the look, Bridge wore a Jamaican shirt. It was all in tribute to Bridge's husband Peter's family history with Jamaican athletes in the Olympics.

"I thought it'd be nice to do something about us," Bridge said.