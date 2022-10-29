 Skip to main content
Darlene Samuels and Donna Fluharty had Bella Boo in solitary confinement. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Dog lovers play up costumes in Sarasota's 14th annual Dog-O-Ween

Kati Schlabach gives Willa the spotlight.

Misty Pacheco rolls around with Charlie Sarasota.

Jiro had his own armor.

Abby Ashton and Bradshaw donned some throwback costumes.

Pet owners made the walk to the costume contest.

Ham, Chicken and Gnocchi represented Selby Gardens.

Bianca Roberts donned a Queen costume and brought her two Corgis Kirby and Cricket.

Boomer was just a baby (dog).

Chewie takes on a Chewbacca costume.

Michelle Strauss dresses her dog Zeuss as Pennywise.

Elsa was a veritable cowgirl.

Misty Pacheco rolls around with Charlie Sarasota.

Andy attends as Britney Spears.

Bradshaw does his best "Grease" impression.

Mayor Erik Arroyo closely judged each canine.

Ivy strolled along as a bumblebee.

Courtney the dog was a squirrel hunter.

Bianca Roberts wore a Queen costume and brought her two Corgis, Kirby and Cricket.

Bianca Roberts wore a Queen costume and brought her two Corgis Kirby and Cricket.

Bella walked along as a bumblebee.

Arn Wolding, Stefanie Wolding-Jarvis and Waverly Wolding-Jarvis embraced Egyptian culture with their dog Shadow.

Winston won for his Jamaican bobsled costume.

Bella Boo tries to escape solitary confinement.

Zeus was a fearsome Pennywise the clown.

Ham sits up in his stroller.

Ivy the dog takes the stage.

Toby the Dachshund pays attention.

Henry the dog licks Taylor Ashley in the first row.

Emma takes in the crow

Donna Bridge and Winston win first place for their Jamaican Bobsled costumes.

Donna Bridge and Winston win first place for their Jamaican Bobsled costumes.

Dozens showed up for the Halloween event in downtown Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Farmers Market went to the dogs over the weekend when dozens of costumed owners walked with their costumed pets during a Halloween contest for a good cause. 

The 14th annual Dog-O-Ween attracted people in colorful costumes with their pets alongside to downtown Sarasota on Oct. 29. Owners arrived early and mingled with other pet lovers before walking together to the competition's judging area. Money raised at the event benefited the Donte's Den Foundation adoption programs.

Out and About Sarasota's Tyler Butler served as host for the morning and asked pet owners to walk their costumed contestants down the runway. Some pups wore bad dog jail uniforms while others donned bat wings and flower designs. 

Mayor Erik Arroyo, Donte's Den Foundation president Marsha Panuce and ABC-7's Bob Harrigan served as this year's judges and carefully studied each dog as they stopped on the runway. 

The winner, ultimately, was Winston the dog with his owner Donna Bridge. 

This was actually the second year that the pair won the Halloween competition. It was also the second time Bridge, a Tampa resident, made the drive to participate.

"The competition is outside, it's well-attended and it raises funds for a great cause," Bridge said. "Winston is very forgiving, he'll do whatever (costume)."

Winston was a representative of the Jamaican bobsled team, made famous in the 1993 film 'Cool Runnings. To complete the look, Bridge wore a Jamaican shirt. It was all in tribute to Bridge's husband Peter's family history with Jamaican athletes in the Olympics.

"I thought it'd be nice to do something about us," Bridge said. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked Black Tie for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. Contact him at 

