Circus Arts Conservatory supporters celebrate arena opening

The Circus Arts Conservatory celebrated a long-awaited project April 9 – the new, air-conditioned, CAC Sailor Circus Arena.

In all, the CAC raised $4.5 million in its capital campaign and renovation project. The new arena is Sarasota's largest event venue and will be able to host 2,287 guests for shows.

Speaking of shows, guests at the Dedication and Grand Opening were treated to the inaugural Sailor Circus performance in the new area. In addition to seeing "The Greatest Little Show on Earth" guests heard from CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs, CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and CAC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Mitchell, who shared their enthusiasm for the new arena and the Sailor Circus.

Afterward, they enjoyed a dinner and dedications to those who donated significant amounts to the campaign, including Marcia Jean Taub and Howard and Janice Tibbals.