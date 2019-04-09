 Skip to main content
CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and  CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis

Circus Arts Conservatory supporters celebrate arena opening

CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and  CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis

Janice and Howard Tibbals

Janice and Howard Tibbals

Peter Swain, Marcia Jean Taub and Emma, Jennifer and Ryan Mitchell

Peter Swain, Marcia Jean Taub and Emma, Jennifer and Ryan Mitchell

Dinner was hosted in the new arena.

Dinner was hosted in the new arena.

Guests had dinner after cocktails and a Sailor Circus performance.

Guests had dinner after cocktails and a Sailor Circus performance.

The tables were decorated in red and yellow flowers.

The tables were decorated in red and yellow flowers.

Guests first enjoyed a short cocktail hour before the show.

Guests first enjoyed a short cocktail hour before the show.

Judy Cahn and Mark Pritchett

Judy Cahn and Mark Pritchett

Mike and Roxie Jerde with Katie and Peter Hayes

Mike and Roxie Jerde with Katie and Peter Hayes

Tammy Karp, Bart Lowther and Donna Koffman

Tammy Karp, Bart Lowther and Donna Koffman

Michael Klauber and Jim Shirley

Michael Klauber and Jim Shirley

CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and  CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis thank the audience for their support.

CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and  CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis thank the audience for their support.

The Ring Mistresses took the stage first.

The Ring Mistresses took the stage first.

The first act was the roller skaters.

The first act was the roller skaters.

The second performance was the Spanish Rope.

The second performance was the Spanish Rope.

The acrobatic adagio team followed.

The acrobatic adagio team followed.

The ladies of the aerial Lyra were next.

The ladies of the aerial Lyra were next.

The ladies of the aerial Lyra were next.

The ladies of the aerial Lyra were next.

The performance rounded out with the high wire walkers.

The performance rounded out with the high wire walkers.

The performance rounded out with the high wire walkers.

The performance rounded out with the high wire walkers.

The performance rounded out with the high wire walkers.

The performance rounded out with the high wire walkers.

Tracy Bowsher, Marcia Carlson-Pack and Samantha Pellicano

Tracy Bowsher, Marcia Carlson-Pack and Samantha Pellicano

Grace Johnson, Jennifer Mitchell, Dolly Jacobs, Howard and Janice Tibbals, Pedro Reis and Carolyn Johnson

Grace Johnson, Jennifer Mitchell, Dolly Jacobs, Howard and Janice Tibbals, Pedro Reis and Carolyn Johnson

Bill, Grace, Tommy, Christine, Carolyn and Bob Johnson

Bill, Grace, Tommy, Christine, Carolyn and Bob Johnson

CAC supporters left with a token of appreciation.

CAC supporters left with a token of appreciation.

Michelle Brault, Nakita Geier, Mechele Leonard and Alexandra Barcomb

Michelle Brault, Nakita Geier, Mechele Leonard and Alexandra Barcomb

Dolly and Lou Jacobs

Dolly and Lou Jacobs

Peter Swain and Marcia Jean Taub

Peter Swain and Marcia Jean Taub

Circus performance costumes decorated the new arena.

Circus performance costumes decorated the new arena.

The CAC Sailor Circus Arena Dedication and Grand Opening Dinner was hosted April 9 at the arena.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Circus Arts Conservatory celebrated a long-awaited project April 9 – the new, air-conditioned, CAC Sailor Circus Arena. 

In all, the CAC raised $4.5 million in its capital campaign and renovation project. The new arena is Sarasota's largest event venue and will be able to host 2,287 guests for shows. 

Speaking of shows, guests at the Dedication and Grand Opening were treated to the inaugural Sailor Circus performance in the new area. In addition to seeing "The Greatest Little Show on Earth" guests heard from CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs,  CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and CAC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Mitchell, who shared their enthusiasm for the new arena and the Sailor Circus. 

Afterward, they enjoyed a dinner and dedications to those who donated significant amounts to the campaign, including Marcia Jean Taub and Howard and Janice Tibbals. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

