 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
A Sailor Circus student juggles as guests enter the event.

Sailor Circus Arena reopens after $4.5-million renovation project

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

A Sailor Circus student juggles as guests enter the event.

Buy this Photo
Sailor Circus students Channing Gross, Teagan Allen, Tommy Johnson (not on stilts) and Lillian Hafner

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Sailor Circus students Channing Gross, Teagan Allen, Tommy Johnson (not on stilts) and Lillian Hafner

Buy this Photo
CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs addresses the crowd.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs addresses the crowd.

Buy this Photo
CAC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Mitchell welcomes guests.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

CAC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Mitchell welcomes guests.

Buy this Photo
The crowd claps as Mitchell recognizes donor Marcia Jean Taub.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

The crowd claps as Mitchell recognizes donor Marcia Jean Taub.

Buy this Photo
Top donors gather for the ribbon cutting.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Top donors gather for the ribbon cutting.

Buy this Photo
Top donors gather for the ribbon cutting.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Top donors gather for the ribbon cutting.

Buy this Photo
CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis celebrates the ribbon cutting.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis celebrates the ribbon cutting.

Buy this Photo
Sailor Circus students perform as eventogers enter the arena.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Sailor Circus students perform as eventogers enter the arena.

Buy this Photo
An aerial silks performer shows off the skills she learned from being a part of Sailor Circus.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

An aerial silks performer shows off the skills she learned from being a part of Sailor Circus.

Buy this Photo
An aerial silks performer shows off the skills she learned from being a part of Sailor Circus.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

An aerial silks performer shows off the skills she learned from being a part of Sailor Circus.

Buy this Photo
The renovation project took 3,000 hours and 12 months of work by Tandem Construction to complete.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

The renovation project took 3,000 hours and 12 months of work by Tandem Construction to complete.

Buy this Photo
Much of the seating is now collapsable to increase the amount of practice and event space.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Much of the seating is now collapsable to increase the amount of practice and event space.

Buy this Photo
An aerial performer shows off the skills she learned from being a part of Sailor Circus.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

An aerial performer shows off the skills she learned from being a part of Sailor Circus.

Buy this Photo
It takes only two Duct Sock air conditioning units to cool the entire arena.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

It takes only two Duct Sock air conditioning units to cool the entire arena.

Buy this Photo
Sailor Circus is celebrating its 70th anniversary season this year.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Sailor Circus is celebrating its 70th anniversary season this year.

Buy this Photo
Marcia Jean Taub, CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis, CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and Peter Swain

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Marcia Jean Taub, CAC Founder and CEO Pedro Reis, CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and Peter Swain

Buy this Photo
A 100,000 square-foot, four-story building could fit inside the renovated arena.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

A 100,000 square-foot, four-story building could fit inside the renovated arena.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Circus Arts Conservatory recognized top donors at a grand opening event April 9.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The “Greatest Little Show on Earth” has a new air-conditioned home.

In addition to AC, the 40-year-old facility next to Sarasota High School now has retractable bleachers, new floors, an enlarged practice area, structural enhancements to improve safety and ensure ADA compliance, updated restrooms and more. It also has the necessary amenities to host national and international events.

Sailor Circus Arena reopened April 9 after five years of planning, a year of renovations and a campaign that has raised $4.35 million to date. Donors and other community supporters gathered for the grand opening, which kicked off with several speeches before the ribbon was cut.

“The arena is a dream come true,” said Pedro Reis, founder and CEO of CAC. “This makes the Circus Arts Conservatory much more than a circus … it’s the latest community center.”

CAC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Mitchell echoed Reis, adding that the renovated space is now the nation’s “largest pre-eminent circus training facility.”

“The CAC is a stronger organization because we’ve completed this project,” Mitchell added.

She also told the crowd that Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, made it possible for the CAC to receive a $1 million grant from the state of Florida. Without that, Mitchell said the project wouldn’t have been possible.

Mitchell then thanked all the donors, CAC staff, volunteers, students and partners — particularly Tandem Construction of Sarasota, which executed the renovations. She also thanked Nathan Benderson Park for being flexible and helping CAC pitch its Circus Sarasota tent early this season so the students could practice and perform there during arena construction.

The timing of the reopening was reiterated by all the speakers, particularly CAC Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs, who said she’s excited to ring in the 70th anniversary Sailor Circus season in the renovated arena. As a past Sailor Circus student herself, the anniversary is particularly meaningful.

“I was born and raised here, and Sailor Circus has been such a part of Sarasota as far back as I can remember,” Jacobs told the Observer during a separate interview. “There’s nothing else to replace the sense of accomplishment (circus offers) … To be able to offer that to kids — because I experienced it myself — is very gratifying.”

Guests at the opening learned the new arena has a total open space of 28,050 square feet, making it Sarasota’s largest indoor event venue. The arena also boasts a capacity of 2,287 with 1,586 fixed seats and 678 flexible.

After the ribbon cutting, eventgoers headed inside to peruse the renovated space and watch juggling and aerial performances by several Sailor Circus students.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement