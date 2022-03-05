Waterside of Lakewood Ranch home tops local sales at $2 million

A home in Lakehouse Cove at Waterside topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Arin and Blair Warnemunde, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8079 Waterbend Trail to Marion Fordham, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,154,300 in 2020.

Country Club East

Eugene and Melinda West, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, sold their home at 16809 Berwick Terrace to Steve Avgerinos, of Marietta, Georgia, for $1.9 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,892 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Hildegard Schuller, of Seminole, sold her home at 5212 Lake Overlook Ave. to Dan Ryckman, of Bradenton, for $1.05 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2016.

River Club North

Kenneth Chadwick and Claire Apaliski, of Aurora, Colorado, sold their home at 6417 Spyglass Lane to MBS Club Realty Trust for $995,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $577,000 in 2020.

Greyhawk Landing West

Tracey and Valerie Demino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 437 Chantilly Trail to Shawn Hicks and Deena Margaret Hicks, of Milan, Illinois, for $970,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,060 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

Thomas and Theodora Thanas, of Parrish, sold their home at 4664 Royal Dornoch Circle to Xiaofei Yu and Hongmei Ge, of Bellevue, Washington, for $925,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,700 in 2013.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Katherine and Randal Boughton, of Fernandina Beach, sold their home at 356 165th Court N.E. to Talluri Balaji and Patricia Talluri, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,869 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2021.

Wentworth

William Michael Cooper, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 7208 Saint Georges Way to Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen and Dawn-Rose Wright, of University Park, for $900,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $729,000 in 2006.

Esplanade

Claudia Ascencio, trustee, of Bluffton, South Carolina, sold the home at 12757 Fontana Loop to Gregory and Janet Smith, of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, for $866,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2019.

Gurn and Kathleen Freeman, of Odessa, sold their home at 13911 Messina Loop to Andrew and Gretchen Demartini, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,089 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $487,400 in 2016.

Greenbrook

Christopher and Judy Wray, trustees, of St. Augustine, sold the home at 6631 Turnstone Lane to Stanislaus and Amanda Janicki, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,729 square feet of living area.

Richard and Norma Clarke, of Annapolis, Maryland, sold their home at 6224 Macaw Glen to Michael Stanley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2005.

Morad and Halima Sbahi, of Miami, sold their home at 15019 Skip Jack Loop to Joyce Hobday, trustee, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, for $472,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2012.

Terry Wilkerson, of Metamora, Illinois, sold his home at 6438 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Joyce Hobday, trustee, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, for $460,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2013.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Lee Amberg and Amy Amberg, trustees, of Evanston, Illinois, sold the home at 5640 Country Lakes Drive to Barbora Hawkins and Keith Christopher Hawkins, of Santa Rosa, California, for $745,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Varun and Sharvil Patel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4691 Claremont Park Drive to Janet Mattern-Evankovich, of Bradenton, for $689,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,900 in 2013.

Country Club

Kenneth and Sherry Robinson, of St. Cloud, sold their home at 7118 Orchid Island Place to Carl and Elaine Ketterman, trustees, of Bradenton, for $689,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,253 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Roberta Barbaro sold the home at 6611 Oakland Hills Drive to Margaret Ann Gnau, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $510,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,900 in 1998.

Mill Creek

Sean Torgerson, of Ft. Myers, sold his home at 906 134th St. E. to Andrew Joseph Franklin and Kellie Dawn Franklin, of Cape Coral, for $650,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $469,000 in 2020.

Brian Jenks, trustee, of Corryton, Tennessee, sold the home at 610 Woodview Way to William James Westermeyer and Yvonne Iris Westermeyer, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,000 in 1996.

Virginia Water

Laurie Beth Roshfeld, trustee, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, sold the home at 717 Victoria Circle to Brian Sweeney and Janice Camp Sweeney, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, for $650,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in 2020.

Braden Woods

Martin and Lisa Rocks, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6412 98th St. E. to Dan Lupas and Nusa Szekeli, of Bradenton, for $635,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2012.

Greyhawk Landing

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 12822 Kite Drive to Hai and Kiley Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $634,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $597,000 in 2021.

Magnolia Manor

Stephen Atwood, of Winter Springs, sold his home at 2118 67th St. Court E. to David Spolar, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,757 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2021.

Eagle Trace

CML R2 LLC sold the home at 1735 Lake Verona Circle to Tessa Ohmart, of Bradenton, for $599,900. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2018.

Misty Oaks

Georgia Chapman, trustee, of Evansville, Tennessee, sold the home at 6174 Misty Oaks Drive to Eric Rossi, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,500 in 2000.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Sheri Anika Horger, of Bradenton, sold the home at 742 Foggy Morn Lane to Marlene Doling and Michael James Doling, of Victor, New York, for $560,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,000 in 2021.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Leslie and Daniel Bukowski and Jamie Hunt sold their home at 8872 Stone Harbour Loop to Tamara Lynn Corso and Steven John Corso, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2008.

James and Caroline McDevitt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9109 Winter Harbour Way to Renee Mirza, of Orchard Park, New York, for $495,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,500 in 2021.

Son Young, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 8705 Monterey Bay Loop to Joyce Hobday, trustee, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, $485,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,200 in 2006.

Riverwalk

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 10925 Bluestem Circle to Bradley Scott Weller and Mary Elizabeth Weller, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $477,100 in 2021.

Miramar Links

Suk and Boduck Chang, of Durham, North Carolina, sold their Unit 82 condominium at 8108 Miramar Way to James and Rosemary Kautz, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, for $512,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,300 in 2013.

Rosedale

William Thomas Baxter sold his home at 5031 88th St. E. to Elena Sokolova, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2017.

Harmony

Aaron Phillip Solari, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11637 Rolling Green Drive to BCA Rentals Properties LLC for $495,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2019.

Summerfield

Luis and Doris Santos, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11813 Hollyhock Drive to Balaji Ravi Mosur and Praveena Nagarajan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,500 in 2018.

Lake Vista Residences

Shahnaz Mehran Zamani and Amir Arsalan Zamani, trustees, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, sold the Unit D-204 condominium at 7702 Lake Vista Court to David and Lisette Yunger, of Bellevue, Washington, for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2014.

Douglas and Deborah Hillebrand, trustees, sold the Unit B-403 condominium at 7718 Lake Vista Court to Christine Garcia-Ferrer and Eduardo Garcia-Ferrer, trustees, of Town and Country, Missouri, for $415,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,700 in 2006.

Summerfield Village Cypress Banks

Olivia Jones, trustee, of Crawley, United Kingdom, sold the home at 11232 Coralbean Drive to Giuseppe Sciulara, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2015.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Esplanade Gold LLC sold the Unit 102 condominium at 12630 Sorrento Way to Carmel Biglow, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2019.

Fairfax

Frank Della Valle, of Homosassa, sold his home at 4119 Dover Drive E. to Richard Otto Jones and Clara Catalina Jones, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,681 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2003.

John Cunningham Jr., of Greenbrier, Tennessee, Kathryn Metcalfe, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tony Ray Cunningham, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, sold their home at 4550 Dover St. Circle E. to Ioan and Ana Lupescu, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $148,200 in 1996.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Wendy Lynn Doehr, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 323 condominium at 16814 Vardon Terrace to Randall Lee Ball Carol Lynnette Ball, of Woodstock, Georgia, for $405,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2017.