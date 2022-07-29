The Observer's 2022 primary election recommendations

This is not an easy election for voters.

In the November general elections, the choices are pretty much Republican or Democrat. The differences between candidates are easy to discern.

But in a primary, when candidates from the same parties are running against each other, often times there is not much difference in their philosophies or on the issues.

Making this primary election more complex and more intense than others is the highly charged political atmosphere — particularly in the wakes of the pandemic and the tidal wave of parental discontent with local school boards.

In Sarasota County, that heightened fervor has elevated the importance of the contests for three seats on the Sarasota County School Board and five seats on the Sarasota Hospital Board. Even though these contests are called non-partisan, you can feel an undercurrent of national politics.

How Sarasota Memorial handled patients during the pandemic in part has compelled four candidates to seek seats on the hospital board. And to be sure, the way the three Democrat school board members responded to parents over masks and critical race theory is high in the memories of voters, especially parents of public school students.

The races for hospital board and school board have even more importance now because they are not warm-ups for the general election. They are the final elections.

And let’s emphasize that these elections affect two of the most critical aspects of everyone’s lives in Sarasota County — health and the future of children. Each of these public institutions is a billion-dollar enterprise, and together they directly employ 10,500 people. The school system has 42,000 students.

The process

Long-time readers know our newspapers’ philosophy has always been unabashedly rooted in laissez-faire capitalism; the freedom philosophy of individual rights above the collective; strictly limited government; and the originalist view of the Constitution.

(After no longer able to tolerate the spinelessness of Washington Republicans or the fact there is so little difference between Democrats and Republicans there, yours truly renounced the Republican Party and joined the Constitution Party.)

To be sure, this philosophy presents few pleasant choices in elections. Which means Republican candidates are typically the default choice, always closer to the freedom philosophy than Democrats. That is even more so today. What’s more, Democrats’ increasing leftward shift prompted our declaration a few years ago that we would not recommend Democratic Party candidates in any partisan race.

Sorry. They’re not bad people. But when anyone signs up with the Democratic Party, that person is declaring an allegiance to a party that has always advocated for expanding government controls and coercion. The Democratic Party always stands for policies in which the State or government is supreme and individuals are inferior underlings, slaves to obey to the commands of the Democrat elites.

The previous paragraph is why you won’t find any recommendations in Democratic Party races this week and next. It would be dishonest and hypocritical to do so.

Our apologies to our Democratic Party readers and friends. It’s not personal. It’s philosophical.

With that, our recommendations:

Sarasota County School Board

This is one of the most important elections on the ballot — in large part because of the strife that engulfed the board over the past two years.

That strife cost the board dearly. It lost much of the public’s trust, especially that of many of its most important constituents — parents of school children.

With the retirements of Jane Goodwin and Shirley Brown, two long-time board members who were at the center of the strife, this election presents voters with the difficult decision of figuring out which of the six candidates on the ballot can best:

Rebuild the public’s trust;

Work together collaboratively instead of antagonistically;

Focus on building positive momentum inside the district among teachers, parents, the teachers union and administration;

Keep Sarasota County schools’ A rating;

And propel all students to higher achievement.

This election is not supposed to be about party politics. But most of us know that isn’t so.

The Republican Party of Sarasota is supporting incumbent Bridget Ziegler (District 1) and two first-time candidates, Robyn Marinelli (District 4) and Timothy Enos (District 5). The Democratic Party of Sarasota is supporting first-time candidates Dawnyelle Singleton (District 1), Lauren Kurnov (District 4) and Nora Cietek (District 5).

Sarasota County voters will vote in all three races.

When you evaluate these races, two of the three present decidedly logical choices — Districts 1 and 5.

In District 1, incumbent Bridget Ziegler, a two-term Republican board member, has a noteworthy conservative track record. During her terms, Ziegler has been a consistent, outspoken advocate for students and parents.

She is one of the leaders and co-founders of the region’s Moms for Liberty, an organization dedicated to liberty and limited government. And during her past two terms, Ziegler has served as a countervailing voice to a majority board that showed its disdain for parents and taxpayers, and that backed a former superintendent who alienated the district’s teachers.

Taxpayers need Ziegler. What’s more, with the departures of Goodwin and Brown, Ziegler will serve the important role of having the most institutional knowledge on the board.

In District 5, the race is between Nora Cietek, a 30-year teacher in Schenectady, N.Y., who moved to Sarasota County three years ago, and Timothy Enos, school district police chief who has lived in and served the Sarasota community for 40-plus years.

While it is important to have one or more board members with classroom experience, which Cietek would bring, current board member Karen Rose fills that role. Rose served 28 years in the district as a special education teacher, principal and director of middle schools.

Enos hasn’t been a classroom teacher, but he has spent most of his career as a law enforcement officer, including the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and recently as chief of the school district’s police department. He is recognized nationally as a consultant and trainer for school safety models and youth mentoring. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Given how school safety has become such a high priority in every school district, Enos is a logical choice.

The most difficult choice for voters is the District 4 race between two first-time candidates, Lauren Kurnov and Robyn Marinelli.

Kurnov is a former University of South Florida assistant vice president and director of student success; mother of two public school students (the only candidate with children in the public schools); and holder of a 2021 doctorate in education from the University of South Florida.

Marinelli has been a teacher and administrator in public education for 40 years. She has a master’s in education. Before retiring in 2015, she served 15 years overseeing student services for the school district. She also served as a counselor at Southside Elementary and for the Cyesis program.

The two have deep personal roots in Sarasota — Kurnov was born here and a product of the school system. Marinelli and her husband have lived in Sarasota 40 years.

These two candidates also have strikingly similar goals: To return the board to putting students first; getting politics out of the board; restoring respect, collaboration and trust among board members and parents.

Fact is, each would make competent school board members.

What’s the difference?

Experience (Marinelli, age 69, 40 years in public education; ) versus youth (Kornov, 43, no professional experience at this level of public education).

Kurnov has children in the public schools — “skin in the game.” Marinelli does not.

The Republican Party supports Marinelli. The Democratic Party supports Kurnov.

Kurnov has raised more than $208,000 in contributions; Marinelli, $72,000. (It’s worth perusing their contributor lists; go to: SarasotaVotes.gov/Candidates-Committees/Financial-Report-Search).

Over the years, we have favored new, younger candidates, with the belief they can bring fresh, innovative perspectives and ideas. Kurnov would fill that role. She reminds us of when Ziegler first appeared on the scene eight years ago — young, enthusiastic, determined to do the right thing for students.

But the one hang-up for Sarasota County Republicans is this: Even though school board elections are non-partisan, can they accept and vote for Kurnov, a Democrat?

In nearly five decades of following elective politics, we have yet to see an elected Democrat who did not act like one — for more government.

But in this instance, we will break our rule. Give Kurnov the benefit of the doubt. She is earnest, full of energy, thoughtful and passionate — especially passionate about focusing on education, not politics. And she would join Ziegler as another in the next generation of Sarasota leaders coming to the fore. We need that.

We recommend: Bridget Ziegler, Lauren Kurnov and Timothy Enos

Sarasota County Hospital Board

For the past decade, Sarasota voters haven’t had to think much or be concerned about its publicly owned hospital and its affiliates, altogether known as the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System.

CEO David Verinder and his team, under the eye of the Sarasota Hospital Board, have continued a transformation that began under his predecessor, Gwen MacKenzie.

Since his appointment as CEO in 2014, Verinder has taken the healthcare system to new levels and geographic reach. Annual revenues more than doubled, from $500 million to more than $1.2 billion. Sarasota Memorial opened a hospital in Venice. And it is regarded as a top-performing hospital system among its peers — financially and in the caliber, breadth and depth of services it offers its patients and the community.

With this record, why disrupt the board that watches over SMH’s CEO and leadership team?

After all, an elected official’s performance in office is always a good gauge of whether re-election is deserved.

In that vein, it might be easy to conclude the five hospital board members on the Aug. 23 ballot deserve re-election.

But it’s not that simple. Nothing is perfect. No one is perfect.

That became apparent when earlier this year the board in an 8-1 vote awarded Verinder an extension on his contract to 10 years — unheard of in most industries. It boosted his pay three times since February 2021 with a base and performance incentives that can put his total cash compensation near $2 million a year.

These almost unanimous moves became newsworthy to the public and subsequently raised the question whether board members were becoming too complacent with management and less stringent with taxpayer money.

The votes also brought to the fore whether it’s time for new perspectives on the board. Three of the five incumbents — Joseph DeVirgilio, 70, Gregory Carter, 74, and Jim Meister, 80 — are seeking their third four-year terms. Age can become a factor in those third terms.

The pandemic has also come into play. Four of the candidates on the ballot have formed a slate that wants the board to be more aggressive questioning management and the SMH medical staff about patient care.

The four candidates who formed the “Health Freedom Slate” are running, in large part, because of the way COVID-19 patients and their families were treated — or not treated or mistreated — during the pandemic. They want answers and change.

The slate includes:

Two 30-year registered nurses/patient advocates who are dogged and passionate about patient care, Bridgette Fiorucci, who works at SMH, and Patricia Maraia, who runs her own patient advocacy firm;

Victor Rohe, a former Boston police lieutenant and president of the East County Republican Club;

Dr. Joseph Chirillo, who recently retired after 34 years of practicing family medicine in Englewood and served twice as the chief of the Englewood Community Hospital Medical staff.

Altogether, the forces are such that the hospital board appears in need of an infusion of new energy and perspectives, more board members who will challenge management in a good way and help SMH reach even higher levels.

Fortunately, voters have solid choices. In addition to those cited above, four other accomplished Sarasotans are seeking a seat — two well-known and accomplished Sarasota business figures, lawyer Thomas Dart and entrepreneur Brad Baker; 17-year EMT and flight paramedic Andre Hoefer; and healthcare consultant and marketing entrepreneur Nick Altier.

It’s time for fresh minds and talents with different and well-honed skills to sit at the SMH board table.

We recommend: Thomas Dart, Brad Baker, Nick Altier, Patricia Maraia and Dr. Joseph Chirillo