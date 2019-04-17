Tennis triumph

Two Longboat Key Tennis Center men’s team are closing out the season successfully. For the first time, the Men’s 50s and 60s teams won their Suncoast Tennis League divisions. The Men’s 50s Division 1 team scored 51 out of 54 points and was captained by Jeff Otterbein and co-captained by David Green. The Men’s 60s Division 1 team captained by Fred Budde and co-captained by Warren Girle won 44 out of a possible 48 points. Some team members played in both divisions.