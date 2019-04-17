 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019 31 min ago

Tennis triumph

The Longboat Key Tennis Center's Men's 50s and 60s team won their Suncoast Tennis League division for the first time this year.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Two Longboat Key Tennis Center men’s team are closing out the season successfully. For the first time, the Men’s 50s and 60s teams won their Suncoast Tennis League divisions. The Men’s 50s Division 1 team scored 51 out of 54 points and was captained by Jeff Otterbein and co-captained by David Green. The Men’s 60s Division 1 team captained by Fred Budde and co-captained by Warren Girle won 44 out of a possible 48 points. Some team members played in both divisions.

