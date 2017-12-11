Seaward Development breaks ground on Palm Avenue property

Crews broke ground on the 7 One One Palm development at 711 Palm Avenue without much pomp and circumstance on Nov. 28 — a lapse stakeholders were sure to rectify on Dec. 8.

Amy Drake, Anna Chesanek, Steven Moore, Brian Jones, Mark Sultana, David Hargreaves, Patrick DiPinto, John Hayes an Mark Card pose for a photo before the ceremonial groundbreaking.

Representatives from Seaward Development company, DSDG Architecture and GATES Construction gathered on site to ceremoniously break ground on the 16-residence condominium development.

Seaward Development CEO Patrick DiPinto thanks guests for attending the ceremonial groundbreaking of the 7 One One condo development.

Five of the residences, priced between $1.05 and $1.3 million, are under contract with 11 available for sale. All residences are three bedroom and three bathroom dwellings. Construction is slated to finish between late 2018 and early 2019.

"We are excited to bring a new boutique community to South Palm Avenue,” Seaward Development CEO Patrick DiPinto said in a release. “7 One One Palm is a great alternative to the larger buildings in commercial centers that we now see going up downtown."

After welcoming guests to the property, DiPinto led stakeholders to the ground breaking site where they donned their hard hats and participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking.