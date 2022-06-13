School-aged children account for only 1% of Longboat's population

Meet Penelope Hagen. She’s 7 years old, loves wearing a mermaid tail and is part of the 1% living on Longboat Key.

In January 2021, the Longboat Observer reported there were 70 children living on the island who were enrolled in public school. That number doesn’t account for private school enrollments or home-schooled students but offers a good estimate.

According to the 2020 U.S. census, Longboat Key’s total population is 7,592, making school-aged children the 1%. Nationally, children account for almost a quarter of the population, so it’s not as easy to make friends on Longboat Key as it is in Lakewood Ranch.

“I make a friend, then they leave the next day,” Hagen said in a slightly exasperated tone. Nevertheless, she loves her island life and met 12 other kids when she started riding the school bus last year.

Asked if she has any grown-up friends, Hagen said what a true Longboater of any age would say: “I have pickleball friends.”

Being a kid on Longboat might not come with a lot of peers, but it comes with perks beyond the beach. Karen Pasnkow is one of several neighbors who wishes her grandchildren lived closer. Hagen’s mom, Rachel, said Pasnkow brings Hagen gifts and goodies for every birthday and holiday.

Still, Rachel remains aware of the age gap between her daughter and neighbors. She sometimes finds herself trying to quiet Hagen down, so the other adults can relax. The Longboat Harbour community won’t hear of it. The most common response Rachel receives in those moments: “Let her play!”

With Beach Harbor Club’s first newborn resident since 1970 born recently, Hagen was asked if she had any advice for the baby.

“Dolphins come around here, so look out for dolphins and manatees,” she said. Another great tip from Hagen: If you touch a sea urchin between the spikes, it will hug you.