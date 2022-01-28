Sarasota's rental assistance program expands, streamlines applications

Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program had its eligibility requirements expanded and has recently implemented a second program, ERA2, to assist those in need of housing using $4 million received through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a presentation prepared for county leaders.

ERAP began in May 2021 and has since disbursed $7.3 million in rental and utility assistance. The program has assisted 754 households and is currently processing more, both for the original program and ERA2.

ERA2, which has the same requirements as ERAP, will continue assistance through 2025 while the original program ends next year. Those who are granted ERA2 funds can receive assistance for 18 months, compared to 15 months in the original program.

One major difference between the original program and ERA2 is the definition of economic impact. The original program required applicants to show economic impact “directly or indirectly from the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Jan. 25 ERAP presentation read.

ERA2 has required applicants to show “economic impact during the COVID-19 pandemic," which has broadened what is necessary to be approved for aid. All applicants of the original program are qualified for ERA2 as long as their needs remain.

One of the goals for the program going forward is to streamline documentation, which would require fewer supporting documents from applicants, according to the Jan. 25 presentation. ERA2 has $4 million in available funds but could be allotted up to $10 million if the need for it is shown.

Applicants to both programs are required to be U.S. citizens renting property in Sarasota County that have experienced housing instability. Applicants must earn 80% or less of the median income in the area.

Income requirements have been provided on the Sarasota County website. For example, a household of two must earn $49,400 or less annually to be eligible for assistance. The maximum income increases with the number of people in a household.

While requirements have been broadened regarding the definition of COVID-19 impact, some requirements remain firm, according to the Sarasota County website’s ERAP page. RVs and motel rooms without a proper lease agreement are not eligible to receive assistance.

Applications are submitted, reviewed and communicated upon online. All resources needed to complete the application are also available online, but ERAP ambassadors also offer in-person assistance with the application.

Ambassadors are present to assist at the Fruitville Public Library through Feb. 7. After that, ERAP representatives will move to a location inside the Gulf Gate Public Library.