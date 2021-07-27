 Skip to main content
Sarasota Tuesday, Jul. 27, 2021 17 hours ago

Sarasota's Mary Tucker takes Olympic silver medal in Mixed Air Rifle

Tucker previously finished sixth in the Women's Air Rifle.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

On Tuesday, shooter Mary Tucker joined swimmer Emma Weyant as Tokyo Olympians from Sarasota bringing home a medal. 

Tucker and her partner, Lucas Kozeniesky, took a silver medal in the Mixed 10-meter Air Rifle.

The pair almost bowed out early. In the first stage of qualification, the team finished seventh, with the top eight teams advancing. Despite squeaking by, the pair put together a much better performance in the second stage of qualification, finishing second and earning a final match against China's Qian Yang and Haoran Yang. 

In the gold-medal match, each athlete took one shot per round. The pairs' scores were added up, and the pair with the highest score received two points. If the pairs had the same score, they each received one point. The first team to obtain 17 points would win.

The match was tied 11-11 through 10 rounds, but China pulled away late to win 17-13. 

Tucker, a Sarasota Military Academy grad and a national champion at the University of Kentucky, previously finished sixth in the Women's 10-meter Air Rifle at the Olympics. 

For more information on Tucker or the sport of Olympic shooting, read the Observer's guide to the sport. For a full schedule of shooting and other events, visit the official Olympics website

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

