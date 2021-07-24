Sarasota's Emma Weyant takes silver medal in women's 400 IM at Olympics

Sarasota's Emma Weyant will return home from Tokyo with hardware.

Emma Weyant won a silver medal in the Women's 400-Meter IM at the Olympics on Saturday night. Photo courtesy Mike Lewis/USA Swimming.

Weyant, 19, took the silver medal in the Women's 400-meter Individual Medley at the Olympics on Saturday night. Weyant entered the event's finals as the top qualifier — she swam the event in 4:33.55, more than a second faster than anyone else. Weyant managed to best that time in the finals, setting a new personal record with a 4:32.76 swim.

It wasn't enough to win gold thanks to a near-perfect swim from Japan's Yui Ohashi, who finished in 4:32.08, 0.68 seconds better than Weyant.

If Weyant was disappointed by her finish, she didn't show it.

"Honestly, this is crazier than anything I could have dreamed," Weyant said in a post-race interview on NBC. "I'm just so happy to be here with the best in the world. It's so much fun."

U.S. swimmer Hali Flickinger rounded out the event's medal by taking the bronze (4:34.90).

Elsewhere in Tokyo on Saturday night, Sarasota skateboarder Jake Ilardi did not qualify for the Street finals after finishing 11th out of 20 skaters in qualifying (the top-eight skaters advance). Ilardi had a chance to advance thanks to high scores in the individual trick stage of qualifying, but ultimately could not land enough tricks to make up for scores of 6.85 and 6.75 on his initial two runs.

Ilardi's U.S. teammates Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston are second and third headed into the finals, behind France's Aurelien Giraud.