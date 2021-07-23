Sarasota's Mary Tucker finishes sixth in 10-meter Air Rifle at Olympics

Sarasota's Mary Tucker finished sixth in the Women's 10-meter Air Rifle event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

Tucker, 20, finished third out of 50 shooters during the qualifying round earlier in the evening (631.4 points), earning a place in the final eight. But Tucker was more errant than usual in the first competition stage of the finals, sitting in seventh place with 102.8 points on 10 shots. She made up a bit of ground in the second competition round, which gives shooters two shots to add to their score before eliminating the shooter with the lowest score, then repeating until only one is left. Tucker lasted two elimination rounds before bowing out with 166 points.

The gold medal went to China's Qian Yang, who set an Olympic record with 251.8 points.

Tucker, a Sarasota Military Academy grad, is not done competing in Tokyo. She will take part in the Mixed 10-meter Air Rifle event on Tuesday and the Women's 50-meter Rifle 3-Positions on July 31. She is one of four Sarasota athletes competing at the games.

