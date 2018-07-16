City promotes St. Armands parking availability

The city wants residents and visitors to know that, despite the closure of a North Adams Drive parking lot, parking spaces remain available on St. Armands Circle.

The North Adams Drive lot closed in May for the construction of a four-story, 503-space parking garage, scheduled for completion in December. While the construction is ongoing, the city is working to publicize other parking options in the commercial district.

This city-produced image highlights available parking around St. Armands Circle in green.

The city produced a flyer outlining the available spaces in the area. Visitors can park along all four streets leading into the Circle, as well as around the Circle itself. Parking is also available in a lot on Fillmore Drive.

When the garage is complete, the city plans to begin a paid parking program on St. Armands Circle. Although Circle stakeholders initially endorsed paid parking, those plans have recently become a point of concern for some area merchants.

More information on the $15.5 million parking garage project is available on a city website.