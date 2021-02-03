St. Armands considers artsy option for vacant spaces

Could artists in need of a studio find their next workspace on St. Armands Circle?

It’s possible if commercial property owners choose to pursue a partnership with Zero Empty Spaces, a Fort Lauderdale-based company that works to turn vacant storefronts into art studios — on a short-term basis, at least.

The St. Armands Business Improvement District heard a presentation from Zero Empty Spaces co-Owner Andrew Martineau at its Jan. 13 meeting. After some business closures last year linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BID has discussed strategies for drawing more people to the commercial district and filling empty spaces.

BID Operations Manager Brandy Wiesner also indicated St. Armands stakeholders were interested in opportunities to tap into Sarasota’s arts community, adding that other commercial areas might also be interested in learning more about Zero Empty Spaces.

“With the arts being sort of underrepresented on St. Armands Circle, I thought this would be a good opportunity not only for the Circle but potentially for the entire city,” Wiesner said.

During his presentation, Martineau outlined the business model of Zero Empty Spaces. Property owners allow the company to use the space on a short-term basis, usually paying no rent but covering utilities and insurance. Zero Empty Spaces then offers month-to-month leases to artists at rates starting at $2 per square foot, typically subdividing a storefront between multiple artists.

The idea behind Zero Empty Spaces is that this arrangement provides benefits for property owners, artists and the general public. Even without generating rent, Martineau said having a tenant can bring more attention to a vacant storefront; he said property owners that partner with Zero Empty Spaces typically secure a long-term lease within four months.

For the public, having studios in commercial areas allows them to interact with the arts while creating a more engaging pedestrian experience. And for artists, access to studio space is often hard to come by.

“Some of the artists have never had a studio,” Martineau said. “It’s their first time being able to come out of the house.”

Those in attendance at the BID meeting expressed excitement about the concept and a desire to further explore an opportunity to partner with Zero Empty Spaces.

“I personally love the energy,” board member Geoffrey Michel said. “I’d love to see a space do this right away.”