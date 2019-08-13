Allegiant adds eight flights from SRQ

The number of direct routes out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to grow.

Allegiant announced today it will add eight destinations from SRQ airport. The airline began flying out of Sarasota in April 2018 and decided to expand its presence last November.

The new service will include flights to:

St. Louis, Mo., beginning Nov. 15.

Knoxville, Tenn., beginning Nov. 21.

Des Moines, Iowa, and Rockford, Ill., beginning Nov. 23.

Flint, Mich., and Fort Wayne, Ind., beginning Nov. 24.

Louisville, Ky., and South Bend, Ind., beginning Nov. 25.

The route to Knoxville will be offered year-round, while the other flights will be seasonal. All flights will operate twice-weekly.

The airport has been going through a period of sustained growth, setting a traffic record in May.

In a release, SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said the new destinations were a sign Allegiant’s partnership with the airport has been successful.

“With this new announcement, Allegiant will now serve 20 nonstop routes from SRQ, providing our community and visitors convenient choices and low fares,” Piccolo said in the release.