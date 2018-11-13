Allegiant announces nine new SRQ flights

Allegiant announced today it will offer nine additional nonstop routes from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in 2019, marking SRQ’s largest addition of new service in a year that has already been defined by growth.

Flight itinerary Allegiant announced the following start dates for flights to nine new destinations: Feb. 22: Asheville Regional Airport (Asheville, N.C.)

Baltimore / Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (Baltimore) April 3: Harrisburg International Airport (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (Syracuse, N.Y.) April 4: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (Cleveland)

Rickenbacker International Airport (Columbus, Ohio)

Richmond International Airport (Richmond, Va.) April 5: Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Nashville International Airport (Nashville, Tenn.)

Flights to all nine destinations will be offered twice a week year-round. One-way fares will start between $45 and $65, the airline announced. Allegiant estimated the flights will bring 160,000 people to the region annually.

Allegiant launched its first flights from SRQ in April. The airline currently provides service to Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Cincinnati. SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo has previously said Allegiant’s decision to move into the airport sparked an ongoing period of growth. Prior to today, SRQ had announced six other new nonstop flights in 2018.

“It started to build on its own critical mass and momentum,” Piccolo said in a previous interview with the Sarasota Observer. “Now, we’re getting more tire-kicking from the airlines, because they’re seeing the value system here.”

Piccolo expressed excitement about Allegiant’s new additions in the release, as did representatives for Visit Sarasota County and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“These flights are serving some of our most important origin cities for visitation and will have a huge positive tourism impact for Sarasota County,” Visit Sarasota County President and CEO Virginia Haley said in the release.

SRQ is holding a press conference regarding expansion at the airport at 9:30 a.m. today. Officials will be in attendance to discuss details regarding new service, the airport said.