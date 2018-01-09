SRQ, Allegiant announce new flights

A new airline will fly into Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport this spring when Allegiant launches three new nonstop routes.

Allegiant, a Las Vegas-based budget airline, announced today it will begin service to SRQ in April. The company will offer direct flights from three cities:

Pittsburgh, via Pittsburgh International Airport, starting April 11

Indianapolis, via Indianapolis International Airport, starting April 11

Cincinnati, via Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport, starting April 13

In a release, SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said the airport was excited to add Allegiant service to offer a wider spectrum of options to travelers flying through Sarasota.

“Allegiant’s ultra-low-cost fares will fill a niche our community has been requesting for quite some time,” Piccolo said.

The new flights will operate twice weekly, with one-way fares beginning at $48. The routes are expected to bring nearly 52,000 new visitors to Sarasota annually, the release states.