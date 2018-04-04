Selby makes list of top 10 botanical gardens in U.S.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens made USA Today’s list of “10 beautiful botanical gardens to see this spring.”

The list, posted March 30, showcased “smaller and lesser-known, yet equally travel-worthy” botanical gardens around the country.

Selby Gardens is the only park in Florida featured.

The publication called it “a tropical oasis filled with rare and beautiful plants on the Sarasota bayfront.”

“We couldn't agree more — now is the time to get here!” the organization shared on Facebook.

The recognition for being a top smaller garden comes after the gardens announced plans late last year to invest $67 million in renovating the 14-acre property. Major changes include the construction of a five-story parking structure and rooftop restaurant, a welcome center and a new greenhouse complex.