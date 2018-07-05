City proposes internal recycling operation

Frustrated with the options for selecting a private vendor to collect recyclables, the city instead decided to start up its own operation.

In the preliminary 2019 budget, city staff is proposing the allocation of $553,808 toward the collection and processing of recyclable waste. The solid waste division wants to add 16 new full-time positions to allow the city to internally handle recycling. Equipment costs are still to be determined. That decision was motivated by a proposed $1.2 million increase from the city’s current contractor.

Public Works Director Doug Jeffcoat said recycling is a volatile market. After working with a waste management consultant, the city determined it didn’t want to leave itself vulnerable to price swings from private operators.

“They’re in it for a profit, so they need to be risk-adverse,” Jeffcoat said of the private companies.

The city also plans to begin a single-stream recycling program, which will allow residents to package all of their recyclables in a single bin.

If the city approves the proposed budget, staff intends to begin the process of hiring workers to take over recycling operations with the goal of launching in early 2019. For residents, the proposed solid waste rate would increase from $22.66 a month to $24.55 a month.

Todd Kucharski, the city’s public works general manager, said he hoped the internal recycling operation would be more responsive to residents’ needs.“I really strongly feel we will have better customer service, better control and be able to have better reaction time for when people need stuff taken care of” Kucharski said.