City declares public health emergency, cancels Van Wezel events

As local organizations respond to the spread of COVID-19, the city of Sarasota announced today it has declared a public health emergency.

The city also announced all performances at the Van Wezel Performance Arts Hall through the end of March are suspended and will be rescheduled. In a release, the city said it will not permit any new special events until further notice. Officials are advising organizers to cancel all events within city limits scheduled through March 20 if they expect 250 people or more to attend.

The emergency declaration enables the city to qualify for possible state or federal funds to offset losses associated with COVID-19, the release stated. The city charter mandates officials must evaluate an emergency declaration on a week-to-week basis, and the City Commission will discuss the declaration at its March 16 meeting.

“Health and safety are top priorities for the citizens we serve and our employees,” City Manager Tom Barwin said in the release. “We’re taking necessary actions to help protect our community, which includes a high number of the elderly, who are especially vulnerable for this virus.”

