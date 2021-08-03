Sarasota outperforms state average in FSA tests

The Florida Standard Assessments for the 2020-21 school year show that Sarasota Schools ranked in the top 10 of the state for English and math.

The test, administered to all students in grades 3 through 10, marks progress in English Language Arts, mathematics, U.S. history and science. Test results that mark the district's efforts to close the achievement gap have not yet been released.

The FSA data shows the district ranked third in English scores, with a total of 63% above satisfactory, and sixth in math scores, with a total of 62% above satisfactory. The statewide average was 52% for English and 51% for math.

Those numbers still show a drop from 66% satisfactory in English and 70% satisfactory in math in 2019, which is consistent with a statewide decrease due to various pandemic learning models. Tests were not administered in 2020 due to COVID-19.

On average, the district's proficiency rates were anywhere from 5 to 20 percentage points higher than state rates across all grades.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen said that although the district expected COVID-19 to impact student learning, the "phenomenal efforts" made by teachers throughout the year ensured students didn't experience a large decrease in test scores. He said school leaders will now analyze the data to create targeted approaches for improvement when school begins on Aug. 10.

“Having the actual results in-hand provides district and school-based leadership the opportunity to analyze the achievement data to proactively plan and target every student’s unique learning needs," Asplen said. "I am extremely proud of how the district came together working as one for the success of all.”