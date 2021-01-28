Sarasota moves COVID-19 vaccination site

Sarasota Square Mall will now serve as a place where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Sarasota County health department has moved its vaccination site into the former Old Navy store at the mall. The 13,000-square-foot space will now serve as the county’s main vaccination clinic.

The site opened Thursday for second-dose appointments for residents who received their first does between Dec. 29-31. Notifications will be sent Friday for people to receive first doses at the site.

Steve Huard, a public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, said the site, located at 8201 S Tamiami Trail, will allow greater access for more residents.

“The way people are registered, they could be coming from anywhere, so having it mid-county just made sense,” Huard said.

Before opening the site at the mall, most vaccinations had been given at the department’s headquarters in downtown Sarasota. Last week, vaccinations were administered at Twin Lakes Park, on State Road 72 east of Interstate 75.

Officials say the site will allow the county to administer as many as 1,500 vaccines per day.

The site also offers a parking lot and access to two bus stops just outside the mall.

Those visiting the mall for a vaccine are asked to enter from the doors facing Beneva Road, near the former Sears store. People arriving to get their second vaccine are asked to bring ID, their vaccination card and a signed consent form.