Three patients, physician test positive for COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial

Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, including three new patients announced today and one physician currently under self-quarantine.

The hospital said the physician went into quarantine Tuesday after he was in close contact with a person who tested positive. The physician developed symptoms Wednesday and tested positive Friday. The physician has not required hospitalization and will be monitored at home for 14 days, the hospital said in an email today.

The hospital has asked three clinicians who worked closely with the physician to stay home and monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. The hospital is notifying other patients and staff who had contact with the physician before he went into quarantine, although the email said they are considered low-risk for infection.

Five patients who tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Four have been safely discharged. The hospital said more than 250 people tested there have received negative results.

The Florida Department of Health lists ten COVID-19 cases in Sarasota County and 11 in Manatee County.