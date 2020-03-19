Tracking COVID-19 cases in Sarasota, Manatee

This list will be updated regularly. More information is available at the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Sarasota County

March 19

Case 5

53-year-old man. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.

March 16

Case 4

87-year-old-man. Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Case 3

80-year-old man. Not a Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

March 13

Case 2

70-year-old man. Seasonal Sarasota resident, according to Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Case 1

50-year-old woman. Florida resident. Related to travel to New York. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed in Broward County and has not been in Sarasota since December, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

Positive cases: 5

Negative test results: 152

Pending test results: 53

Manatee County

March 19

Case 9

72-year-old woman. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.

March 18

Case 8

61-year-old man. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.

March 17

Case 7

75-year-old man. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.

Case 6

71-year-old man. Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case.

March 16

Case 5

70-year-old man. Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Died.

March 14

Case 4

62-year-old woman. Florida resident. Not travel related. Had contact with a confirmed case.

Case 3

67-year-old woman. Florida resident. Not travel related. Unknown if the individual had contact with another confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

March 9

Case 2

81-year-old woman. Florida resident. Related to travel to Egypt. Had contact with a confirmed case.

March 2

Case 1

63-year-old man. Florida resident. Not travel related. Had contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Discharged, according to Doctors Hospital.

Positive cases: 9

Negative test results: 33

Pending test results: 8

All case information, other than the hospitals at which individual cases were diagnosed, via Florida Department of Health except where noted.