Tracking COVID-19 cases in Sarasota, Manatee

As of Thursday morning, the state lists five confirmed positive cases in Sarasota and nine in Manatee.
This list will be updated regularly. More information is available at the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Sarasota County
March 19
Case 5
53-year-old man. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.
March 16
Case 4
87-year-old-man. Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Case 3
80-year-old man. Not a Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
March 13
Case 2
70-year-old man. Seasonal Sarasota resident, according to Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Case 1
50-year-old woman. Florida resident. Related to travel to New York. No known contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed in Broward County and has not been in Sarasota since December, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
Positive cases: 5
Negative test results: 152
Pending test results: 53
Manatee County
March 19
Case 9
72-year-old woman. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.
March 18
Case 8
61-year-old man. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.
March 17
Case 7
75-year-old man. Florida resident. Unknown if this case is travel related or if the individual had contact with another confirmed case.
Case 6
71-year-old man. Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case.
March 16
Case 5
70-year-old man. Florida resident. Not travel related. No known contact with a confirmed case. Died.
March 14
Case 4
62-year-old woman. Florida resident. Not travel related. Had contact with a confirmed case.
Case 3
67-year-old woman. Florida resident. Not travel related. Unknown if the individual had contact with another confirmed case. Diagnosed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
March 9
Case 2
81-year-old woman. Florida resident. Related to travel to Egypt. Had contact with a confirmed case.
March 2
Case 1
63-year-old man. Florida resident. Not travel related. Had contact with a confirmed case. Diagnosed at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Discharged, according to Doctors Hospital.
Positive cases: 9
Negative test results: 33
Pending test results: 8
All case information, other than the hospitals at which individual cases were diagnosed, via Florida Department of Health except where noted.