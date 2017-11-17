City concludes post-Irma debris collection

More than two months after Hurricane Irma passed through Florida, the city of Sarasota announced it has completed its effort to collect residential debris generated in the storm.

Crews collected more than 60,000 cubic yards of waste, according to a city release. The debris is now in the process of being ground down for disposal.

“Over 60,000 cubic yards is close to what our Public Works crews would collect over two years when it comes to yard waste,” Public Works Director Doug Jeffcoat said in the release. “To do two years’ worth of work in two months is a significant undertaking.”

The city has reinstated its regular yard waste rules. Residents must:

Place material in a container or bundles smaller than 4 feet in length

Keep bundles to weights of 50 pounds or less

Avoid co-mingling yard waste with household garbage or recycling

The county is still in the process of collecting storm debris. County officials said that process could continue into early 2018.